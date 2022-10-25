24.1 C
Abuja

Diezani loses multi-million dollar homes, cars to FG

Featured NewsNews
Mustapha Usman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, October 25 ordered the final forfeiture of two Abuja houses and two luxury cars belonging to a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.

The two properties, according to the statement released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), are located at Plot 1854 Mohammed Mahashir Street, and No. 6, Aso Drive, in the highbrow areas of Asokoro and Maitama districts in Abuja and are valued at $2,674,418USD and N380,000,000, respectively.

The luxury cars are a black BMW saloon with Chassis No. B8CV54V66629 and registered plate number RBC155 DH, and a black Jaguar saloon car with Chassis No. SAJAA.20 GRDMv43376, valued at N36,000,000.

On November 29, 2021, the EFCC secured the interim forfeiture of the assets in a ruling on a motion ex-parte filed on September 27, 2021, which prayed the court to order the forfeiture of the assets on the grounds of reasonable suspicion that they were proceeds of unlawful activities.

“In granting the interim forfeiture order, Justice Olajuwon had ordered the EFCC to publish a notice in a national newspaper, inviting anyone with an interest in the assets to show the reason why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The court consequently adjourned till January 22, 2022, for a report.

“In compliance with the order of the court, the forfeiture order was published in Thisday Newspaper of Wednesday, April 6, 2022. In the absence of any contestation of the interim order, the court today forfeited the properties to the Federal Government,” the Commission added in the statement issued on Monday.

As a result of the development, the former minister has lost the multi-million dollar houses and cars to the Federal Government.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman
- Advertisement -

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Environment

Floods: After death of over 600 Nigerians, Buhari asks for prevention plan

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed the minister of water resources to work with the...
World News

Who is Rishi Sunak, Britain’s new Prime Minister? 10 quick facts

RISHI Sunak is set to become the 56th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom...
Media Opportunities

GLF, Pulitzer Center offer media seminar on reporting climate change

THE Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) and Pulitzer Center are inviting applications for a two-day online media...
News

Terror alert: IGP orders security beef up

INSPECTOR-GENERAL of Police Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the reorganisation of security management in...
Environment

Multi million waterworks project wastes away in Kwara community

By Hameedah Oladimeji GBUGBU community in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara state is blessed...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWho is Rishi Sunak, Britain’s new Prime Minister? 10 quick facts
Next articleFloods: After death of over 600 Nigerians, Buhari asks for prevention plan

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.