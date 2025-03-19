Different times State of Emergency was declared in Nigeria since 1999, and why

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers following the lingering political turbulence in the state.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, the president suspended the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the State House of Assembly for six months.

However, he retained the state judiciary.

Tinubu blamed the governor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for allowing the political crisis in the state to escalate.

He particularly criticised Fubara for failing to take action after an oil facility was blown up in the state on Tuesday night.

Since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999, the country has faced various challenges necessitating the declaration of states of emergency to restore order and ensure governance.

1. 2004 – Plateau State

On May 18, 2004, former President Olusegun Obasanjo declared a state of emergency in Plateau State and Obasanjo sacked the then Governor Joshua Dariye, accusing him of failing to act to end a cycle of violence between Muslim and Christian communities. He appointed retired General, Chris Alli as the Sole Administrator to restore peace and order.

This was after the state experienced intense ethno-religious violence between the Christian and Muslim communities.

The conflict led to significant loss of lives and destruction of property, creating a humanitarian crisis and threatening national stability. The immediate trigger was the Yelwa massacre, where hundreds were killed, prompting federal intervention.

2. 2006 – Ekiti State

On October 18, 2006, former President Olusegun Obasanjo declared a state of emergency in Ekiti State, removing both the governor, Ayodele Fayose, and his deputy. He appointed Brigadier General, Adetunji Olurin as the administrator to manage the state’s affairs until stability was restored.

This came after the state faced a political crisis following the impeachment of Governor Fayose and his deputy over allegations of corruption.

The impeachment process was marred by legal irregularities, leading to a leadership vacuum and a breakdown of governance.

3. 2011 – Parts of Yobe, Borno, Plateau, and Niger States

On December 31, 2011, former President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in parts of Yobe, Borno, Plateau, and Niger States. The federal government also ordered the temporary closure of international borders in the affected regions to curb the movements of insurgents.

This action followed an escalation of attacks by the militant group, Boko Haram, which targeted civilians, government institutions, and security forces.

The insurgency led to widespread insecurity, particularly in the northeastern regions of the country.

4. 2013 – Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States

On May 14, 2013, Jonathan declared a state of emergency in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States, deploying additional military forces to reclaim occupied territories and restore constitutional order.

This declaration came after Boko Haram insurgency intensified, with the group seizing territories and declaring a caliphate.

The violence resulted in massive displacement of residents and a deepening humanitarian crisis. Unlike previous emergencies, the governors and state assemblies remained functional to allow collaboration between federal and state authorities.

5. 2023 – National Food Security

In August 2023, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security to address the escalating food crisis and implement measures to alleviate shortages.

This move was in response to a severe food security crisis, with an estimated 25 million people projected to experience food insecurity between June and August 2023.

Factors contributing to this crisis included violent conflicts disrupting farming activities, rising inflation, escalating poverty, unemployment, and climate change-induced events like severe floods.

6. 2025 – Rivers State

On March 18, 2025, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the governor, deputy governor, and all lawmakers. He appointed a retired vice admiral as caretaker for six months to restore order.

This declaration followed a political crisis within the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), where lawmakers threatened to impeach the governor and deputy governor.

This development led to a breakdown of governance, necessitating federal intervention. However, the judiciary continued its functions during this period to ensure legal processes remained intact.