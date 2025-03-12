DIG Awards seek submissions for best Investigative stories

The DIG Awards 2025 have opened entries for submissions of exceptional investigative stories worldwide.

The awards recognise excellence in investigative journalism across various media formats, including video and audio storytelling.

Submissions are accepted in ‘video’ and “audio & podcast’ categories, with the deadline set for June 1, 2025. The awards aim to highlight impactful storytelling that addresses critical global issues.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

In addition to recognising outstanding investigative work, the DIG Awards offer finalists the opportunity to present their projects at the DIG Festival in Riccione, Italy.

The festival serves as a hub for journalists, media professionals, and the public to engage in discussions on global affairs, media innovation, and investigative practices.

The competition is open to journalists, filmmakers, and producers worldwide, regardless of nationality, and encourages submissions that reveal hidden truths, challenge power structures, and shed light on underreported topics.

Interested applicants can apply here