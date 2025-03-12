back to top

DIG Awards seek submissions for best Investigative stories

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
DIG Awards seeks submissions for best Investigative stories
DIG Awards
Abdullahi Muritala
Abdullahi Muritala

The DIG Awards 2025 have opened entries for submissions of exceptional investigative stories worldwide.

The awards recognise excellence in investigative journalism across various media formats, including video and audio storytelling.

Submissions are accepted in ‘video’ and “audio & podcast’ categories, with the deadline set for June 1, 2025. The awards aim to highlight impactful storytelling that addresses critical global issues.


     

     

    In addition to recognising outstanding investigative work, the DIG Awards offer finalists the opportunity to present their projects at the DIG Festival in Riccione, Italy.

    The festival serves as a hub for journalists, media professionals, and the public to engage in discussions on global affairs, media innovation, and investigative practices.

    The competition is open to journalists, filmmakers, and producers worldwide, regardless of nationality, and encourages submissions that reveal hidden truths, challenge power structures, and shed light on underreported topics.

    Interested applicants can apply here 

    Author Page

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement