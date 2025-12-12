DisCos meter 106,822 new consumers, with 56.07% national coverage

Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) operating in Nigeria metered a total of 106,822 customers in October 2025, achieving a 56.07 per cent national metering rate within the period.

This was captured in the latest Metering Factsheet released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Friday, December 12.

The factsheet supports transparency and keeps customers informed on the metering progress shaping Nigeria’s electricity market.

According to the Factsheet, the October metering rate was higher than the 80,943 customers metered in September.

The report also shows that the number of active electricity customers increased from 12,030,315 million recorded in September 2025, to 12,071,018 million in October 2025.

Cumulatively, the NERC report revealed that a total of 6,661,564 million customers were metered in September 2025, while a total of 6,768,386 million customers were metered in October 2025.

The report shows a great improvement from Aba (69.49 per cent to 78.20 per cent) and consistent gains from Abuja, Eko, Ikeja, and Ibadan. However, Eko and Ikeja remain the top performers with metering rates above 84 per cent.

The NERC Factsheet said that DisCos with metering rates below 50 per cent, including Enugu, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola, continue to meter new customers. However, accelerated rollout is still required to close the gap.

The NERC had earlier said that approximately 53.85 per cent of registered electricity customers across Nigeria were unmetered.

NERC, an independent regulatory body saddled with the responsibility of regulating the electric power industry in the country, disclosed this in its 2024 third quarter (Q3) report.