Disregard circulating list of 2020 scholarship awardees – Ministry warns

THE Federal Ministry of Education says Nigerians should disregard a report that it has approved the award of scholarships for some candidates under the 2020 Bilateral Education Agreement.

Ben Goong, the ministry’s Head of Press and Public Relations Unit made this known in a statement released on Wednesday.

Goong stated that the circulating list under the caption ‘Justice to One Is Justice to All’ was ‘partly extracted and manipulated from applications received by the ministry for awards obtainable for Russia’.

He further stated that the list in circulation did not emanate from the Ministry describing it as purely the handiwork of mischief makers.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the fake list being circulated to embarrass the Ministry or with the intent to dupe unsuspecting candidates, I am to add that candidates will be contacted directly by the Federal Scholarship Board and the awarding/host countries on their selection,” Goong noted.

He added that the complete list of awardees since 2009 to date is available on the website of the ministry and that the delay in the conclusion of 2020 awards was due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and will be uploaded on the website as soon as the exercise is concluded.