DNA test confirms body of missing #EndSARS journalist Pelumi Onifade

A DNA test has confirmed that an unidentified body at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) is that of Pelumi Onifade, a journalist with Gboah TV who went missing during the #EndSARS protests nearly six years ago.

The Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre made the confirmation on Tuesday at a Coroner Court in Lagos, where investigating magistrate Temitope Oladele announced that the centre had matched the body, tagged No. 1385, to a DNA sample submitted by Onifade’s mother, Adebose Onifade.

The journalist’s parents, who were both present in court alongside their father, Olatunde Onifade, broke down in tears as the magistrate read out the findings.

Onifade was reportedly shot and arrested while covering the protests on October 24, 2020. His body was among six brought to LASUTH on November 3, 2020, on which autopsies were subsequently conducted.

The inquest was convened on the orders of a Federal High Court in Lagos following a wrongful death suit filed by Media Rights Agenda (MRA) against the police and the Lagos State Government, demanding, among others, an investigation into Onifade’s death and the prosecution of those responsible.

Delivering judgment on July 19, 2024, the judge, Ayokunle Faji, directed the Attorney-General to ensure an investigation into the circumstances of Onifade’s death, conduct a coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of death and identify and prosecute those responsible.

On May 22, 2026, the coroner ordered LASUTH’s Chief Medical Examiner to produce the autopsy report on the body within 21 days. She also ordered the Director of the DNA and Forensic Centre to submit the corresponding DNA test results within the same period, following LASUTH’s earlier disclosure in a March 24, 2026, report that DNA samples had been collected from the bodies and cross-referenced against samples submitted by families of those who died during the #EndSARS events.

Although the DNA and Forensic Centre complied with the directive, LASUTH had yet to submit its autopsy report as of Tuesday’s proceedings.

MRA’s lead counsel, Alimi Adamu, who appeared alongside Monday Arunsi and Victor John, argued that the family had shown considerable restraint despite repeated police denials of any involvement in Onifade’s death and their insistence that he did not die in their custody.

He added that the need for a second court order was itself evidence of non-compliance with the court’s earlier directives. He also drew attention to the growing concern within the media community over the death of a journalist killed while discharging his constitutional role.

The coroner acknowledged the delay and said the hospital was overwhelmed, adding that she believed the autopsy had already been done, or should have been done. Tensions rose when she cautioned counsel against pushing too hard, warning that she could order the arrest of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The coroner opted against immediate coercive action, directing instead that a final administrative reminder be sent to LASUTH and urging MRA’s lawyers to visit the hospital in person to press for the report rather than relying solely on formal correspondence. She warned, however, that she would invoke the court’s full powers if the hospital continued to delay, including taking measures against the relevant officials.

Expressing sympathy with the family, the coroner acknowledged that the matter had been ongoing long before it reached her court. She told counsel she understood their desire for justice and commended them for their persistence.

The matter was adjourned to July 7, 2026.