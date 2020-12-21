Do not patronise these micro-finance banks, CBN warns

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the operating licenses of 42 micro-finance banks.

This was made known in a statement by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), on its website on Friday.

According to the statement, the banks’ licenses were revoked beginning from November 12th, 2020.

“This is to inform the depositors, creditors, shareholders and the general public that the operating licenses of the under listed Forty-Two (42) Microfinance Banks (MFBs) have been revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) effective 12th November, 2020,” NDIC said.

NDIC called on all the depositors at the banks to avail themselves to its officials at any of the closed banks for data verification of their claims which will begin from Monday December 21, 2020.

“The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the official Liquidator of the banks whose licenses were recently revoked, is in the process of closing the listed banks and pay their insured Depositors. We therefore request that all depositors of these banks should visit the closed banks’ addresses and meet NDIC officials for the verification of their claims, commencing from Monday, 21st December 2020 till Thursday, 24th December, 2020.”

The affected banks are: