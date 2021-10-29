24.6 C
Abuja

Do you know record-breaking Dr Uchechi Iweala?

NewsNews Analysis
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

THE news is everywhere about the exploits of Dr Uchechi Iweala in the area of medicine, but many Nigerians rarely know him.

Here are a few facts  about Dr. Iweala:

Dr Uchechi Iweala is the son of the Director-General, World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
He grew up in Maryland and attended St. Albans in DC.
He later obtained Bachelor’s and Masters’s Degrees from Harvard University.
He completed his residency training in orthopaedic surgery at George Washington University.
He has a fellowship in spine surgery at New York University.
Dr. Iweala broke the record as one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland to perform a successfully navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot.
He majors in Robotic Spine Surgery, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, Cervical and Lumbar Disc Replacement, Spinal Fusion/Arthrodesis, Nerve Releases, etc.
Dr Iweala has published numerous book chapters and peer-reviewed academic papers, including the International Journal of Spine Surgery and the Journal of Orthopaedics.
He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Lumbar Spine Research Society and the North American Spine Society
He has worked on health projects in South Africa and Ghana.
Dr. Iweala recently co-founded a surgery centre in Nigeria with his father, a trained neurosurgeon.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Do you know record-breaking Dr Uchechi Iweala?

THE news is everywhere about the exploits of Dr Uchechi Iweala in the area...
Featured News

Facebook changes company name to Meta, to explore virtual reality technology

FACEBOOK INC on Thursday officially announced that it has changed its company name to...
News

#MySARSstory: Disappearance or Death?

Four years after being arrested, Joel Nnaemka Ugwuoke has not returned from the station...
News

Amidst massive complaints from customers, AEDC denies ripping off electricity consumers

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has reacted to petitions by  customers of arbitrary...
News

Financial documents of NNPC, other agencies show questionable financial wrongdoings -FRC

THE Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said financial documents of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFacebook changes company name to Meta, to explore virtual reality technology

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.