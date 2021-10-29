Do you know record-breaking Dr Uchechi Iweala?

— 1 min read

THE news is everywhere about the exploits of Dr Uchechi Iweala in the area of medicine, but many Nigerians rarely know him.

Here are a few facts about Dr. Iweala:

Dr Uchechi Iweala is the son of the Director-General, World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

He grew up in Maryland and attended St. Albans in DC.

He later obtained Bachelor’s and Masters’s Degrees from Harvard University.

He completed his residency training in orthopaedic surgery at George Washington University.

He has a fellowship in spine surgery at New York University.

Dr. Iweala broke the record as one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland to perform a successfully navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot.

He majors in Robotic Spine Surgery, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, Cervical and Lumbar Disc Replacement, Spinal Fusion/Arthrodesis, Nerve Releases, etc.

Dr Iweala has published numerous book chapters and peer-reviewed academic papers, including the International Journal of Spine Surgery and the Journal of Orthopaedics.

He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Lumbar Spine Research Society and the North American Spine Society

He has worked on health projects in South Africa and Ghana.

Dr. Iweala recently co-founded a surgery centre in Nigeria with his father, a trained neurosurgeon.