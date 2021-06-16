We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

By Bukola YEKINI

SENIOR pastor of Household of God Church International Ministries Reverend Chris Okotie claims that the COVID-19 vaccine turns people into vampires. He explains that Bill Gates’ Genetically Modified Food (GM Food), when taken with the vaccine, puts people in communion with Satan.

In a video interview published on 12th, July 202 on YouTube, which has been viewed 375,000 times, Okotie described the COVID-19 vaccine as satanic. He said, “What Bill Gate is doing under the auspices of the United Nations is to make sure that you receive the food, the GMOs. When you eat that Genetically Modified Food that you eat and you take the vaccine, you have entered into communion with Satan, Lucifer. And that communion involves blood.

“Now, since the blood of Jesus is not what he is talking about, or what he has to offer, he will require you to seek blood somewhere else. And the only place where you can find blood is in another human being. So, one of the things that the vaccine will make you do is to become a vampire who needs to drink blood for sustenance.

“But we, as Christians, don’t drink the blood, we drink wine, which is an emblem of the blood and that sustains us spiritually. But his communion will require you drinking blood consistently so that you are a vampire for your sustenance.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “GMO foods are foods derived from organisms whose genetic material (DNA) has been modified in a way that does not occur naturally, e.g. through the introduction of a gene from a different organism.”

The blood of Jesus for Christians symbolises being bought back to God and for the cleansing of sins inherited from Adam, Christians say.

Vampires are creatures that feed and live on the blood of humans.

Chris Okotie claims that the GMO symbolises the bread and the vaccine symbolises blood, and taking both means being in communion with Satan, just like Christians take communion in remembrance of Jesus Christ.

In August 2020, via WhatsApp broadcast, he instructed his members not to wear face masks, claiming that “when a man is standing before God in church wearing a shield or mask, he is denying the finished work of the cross.” According to him, wearing a face mask is ‘denying the finished work of Christ.'”

This WhatsApp broadcast was a major news story in several newspapers. His instruction came before COVID-19 vaccine was available in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government imported four million doses of the first batch of AstraZeneca COVAX in early March, and President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were vaccinated publicly on Saturday, March 6, 2021, to encourage citizens to also take the vaccine.

Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NHCDA) Faisal Shuaib disclosed this in a press conference held on the 1st of June, 2021 which was also published on the NHCDA website. He said nearly that two million of targeted eligible Nigerians had been vaccinated with their first dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine.

“There have been cases of mild, moderate and severe and adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) since we officially rolled out COVID-19 vaccination on March 15, 2021. The AEFIs symptoms ranged from pain and swelling at the site of vaccination to more serious symptoms such as headaches, abdominal pain, fever, dizziness and allergic reactions.”

Globally, as of 6:45pm CEST, 14 June 2021, there have been OVER 175,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of 10 June 2021, over two million vaccine doses had been administered, as provided by the WHO.

Responses from a few that have taken the vaccine in Nigeria are as follows:

The WHO, NHCDA and Nigerians that have taken the vacine affirm that it does not turn people into vampires as Chris Okoties claims. The claim that the vaccine will make people suck blood is false and should be disregarded.

This publication was produced as part of IWPR’s Africa Resilience Network (ARN) programme, administered in partnership with the Centre for Information Resilience (CIR), the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), and Africa Uncensored. For more information on ARN, please visit the ARN site.