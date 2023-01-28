26.5 C
Does this letter show UK government investigating Alpha Beta?

Olayinka SHEHU
A post circulating on social media shows a letter alleging that the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA) is investigating a Lagos-based consulting firm Alpha Beta for a case of laundering money through British banks to suspected drug dealers in Columbia.

The alleged letter from NCA has been spotted by The ICIR on Twitter and Facebook.

A Twitter user, @BigChiefDamien has alleged, “More trouble for the presidential aspirant of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) begins investigating a case of money laundering by Alpha Beta through British banks to suspected drug dealers in Columbia.”

The post, which was posted on January 25 and archived here, has been viewed more than seventy-eight thousand (78K) times on Twitter, retweeted 699, 49 quoted tweets, 868 likes and 29 comments.

Fake Facebook post
Fake Facebook post

The claim, which was also posted by another Twitter user, @alumotis63, archived here, has been viewed more than one hundred thirty thousand (130.6k) and garnered 1179 retweets, 51 quoted tweets, 1762 likes and more than 54 comments.

Alpha-beta is a consulting firm handling the computation, tracking and reconciliation of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in Lagos State in return for a commission.

Alpha Beta, which has an exclusive right to collect funds on behalf of Lagos state, has been linked to the former Lagos Governor and 2023 Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

CLAIM 1

The letter originated from the UK’s National Crimes Agency (NCA) and shows Alpha Beta being investigated for money laundering

Findings

Findings by The ICIR discovered that the letter being circulated claiming that the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA) is investigating Alpha Beta is false.

The NCA Communications Manager Stuart Hadley, in a response to an email enquiry by The ICIR on the authenticity of the letter, stated that the letter was a hoax.

Verdict

The letter being circulated did not originate from the NCA as purported. Therefore, the claim that the letter shows Alpha Beta being investigated for money laundering is FALSE.

CLAIM 2

The NCA is investigating Bola Tinubu

Findings

The NCA Communications Manager, Hadley, in a response to an ICIR enquiry email, if the agency  is investigating Alpha Beta for laundering money through British banks to suspected drug dealers in Columbia, said NCA does not routinely confirm or deny the existence of investigations.

Verdict

The evidence is not sufficient to say if it is True or False that the NCA is investigating Alpha Beta for laundering money to suspected drug dealers in Columbia through British banks.

Olayinka SHEHU
Olayinka works with The ICIR as the Social Media Manager, Reporter and Fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via oshehu@icirnigeria.org. You can as well follow him on Twitter via @BelloYinka72

