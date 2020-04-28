Don’t consume any mixture promoted as COVID-19 vaccine – NCDC warns again

THE Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has again warned Nigerians not to consume any mixture promoted as Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The Centre in a text message made this warning to the general public on Tuesday morning.

NCDC said that hitherto, there has not been an approved drug or vaccine that could proffer cure to COVID-19.

The text message further read that substances claiming to be COVID-19 vaccine are capable of causing harm to anyone who makes use of them.

The full-text message read: “Please don’t consume any mixtures claiming to be COVID-19 vaccine. There is no approved drug or vaccine for COVID-19, these substances can cause harm”.

As at the time of filing this report, there have been 3,076,185 reported cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 211,941 deaths and 925,503 recovered cases.

