Don’t vote for Obi and Atiku, Tinubu tells Ekiti people

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has urged the people of Ekiti State to cast their votes for him in the 2023 general election .

Tinubu made this call on Sunday while addressing the crowd during the inauguration of Biodun Oyebanji as Ekiti State governor.

Urging the people of the state to deliver 95 per cent of their votes to him, Tinubu said they should not vote for Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Sharp your eyes, shine them. Don’t forget your Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC). They are coming. One will say he is Atiku, and one will call himself Peter Obi,” he said in Ado-Ekiti.

“You don’t know them. The only person you know is Bola Ahmed Tinubu and you must deliver 95 percent of the votes.”

Tinubu thanked Ekiti people for voting for Oyebanji in the keenly contested gubernatorial election on June 18, 2022.

He assured the people that with the APC in control at the federal level in 2023, their future is guaranteed.