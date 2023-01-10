20.1 C
Abuja

DSS director’s wife stops Kano gov candidate from boarding flight

News
Bankole Abe
DG DSS Yusuf Bichi
DG DSS Yusuf Bichi
AISHA Bichi, the wife of the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi, was reportedly involved in an altercation with the Kano State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Abba Yusuf at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

A reliable source within Yusuf’s camp told The ICIR that the incident happened at the VIP lounge between 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, January 8.

According to the source, Bichi stopped Yusuf from boarding an Air Peace flight from Kano to Abuja.

He disclosed that the cause of the brawl was that Bichi claimed Yusuf’s entourage caused traffic that delayed her convoy from gaining speedy passage into the controlled area of the airport.

DAILY NIGERIAN had earlier reported that the clash began at the gate of the VIP lounge of the airport. 

“No sooner had Abba (Yusuf) approached her than she began raining insults on him. Although the state director of service attempted to calm her down, she continued pouring the expletives, saying she would not allow him to be a governor,” an eyewitness said.

The newspaper said it gathered that a member of the politician’s entourage, Garba Kilo, was brutalised on the orders of Aisha Bichi for filming the confrontation with his phone.

It was reported that Bichi insisted that she would not allow Yusuf to board the same flight with her that night.

It was also gathered that the state director of DSS was present during the impasse and made an effort to resolve the issue.

DAILY NIGERIAN added that the DSS operatives released Yusuf after the flight took off with the DG’s wife.

However, the spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya, in response to The ICIR’s enquires on the issue, said nothing of such happened.

He described the reports as baseless gossip.

“Not true, cheap and baseless gossip not worth the attention of anyone, professional journalist or newspaper,” he said.

“Not true. Cheap and baseless gossip.”

Bankole Abe
