28.1 C
Abuja

DSS releases journalist accused of insulting Uzodinma 

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Casmir Chinonye Uzomah
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has freed Casmir Chinonye Uzomah, a staff of the Orient FM/Television Station in Imo state.

His brother, Chidi Uzomah, who confirmed the development to The ICIR, said Casmir was released on Friday.

The DSS arrested Casmir on August 4 for playing a song deemed “offensive” to the governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, although the state government later said it was not responsible for his arrest.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Education

ASUU: Varsities direct students to resume for academic activities

SOME Nigerian universities have announced the resumption of academic activities following the suspension of...
Featured News

Katsina govt lifts ban on use of motorcycles at night

THE governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has suspended the ban on the use...
News

PDP postpones Atiku’s planned visit to Kaduna

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State chapter, has postponed the consultative visit of...
Education

Sokoto, Zamfara: The hard realities of being disabled and displaced in Northwest Nigeria

As Nigeria’s Northwest grapples with insecurity, over 500,000 Nigerians have been forced to flee...
Business and Economy

Drop in load allocation disrupts power on Lagos Island

SOME communities in Lagos under the network of the Eko Distribution Company (EKO DisCo),...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSokoto, Zamfara: The hard realities of being disabled and displaced in Northwest Nigeria
Next articlePDP postpones Atiku’s planned visit to Kaduna

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.