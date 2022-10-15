DSS releases journalist accused of insulting Uzodinma 

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has freed Casmir Chinonye Uzomah, a staff of the Orient FM/Television Station in Imo state.

His brother, Chidi Uzomah, who confirmed the development to The ICIR, said Casmir was released on Friday.

The DSS arrested Casmir on August 4 for playing a song deemed “offensive” to the governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, although the state government later said it was not responsible for his arrest.