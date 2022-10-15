DSS releases journalist accused of insulting Uzodinma 

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has freed Casmir Chinonye Uzomah, a staff of the Orient FM/Television Station in Imo state.
His brother, Chidi Uzomah, who confirmed the development to The ICIR, said Casmir was released on Friday.
The DSS arrested Casmir on August 4 for playing a song deemed “offensive” to the governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, although the state government later said it was not responsible for his arrest.
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.