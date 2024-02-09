D’Tigress defeat Senegal, 72-65, closer to grab Olympic ticket

Reading time: 1 mins
Sports
Nigeria's senior women basketball team D'Tigress. Credit: NBBF 'X' handle
Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN

NIGERIA’S senior women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, on Wednesday, February 8, began their qualification quest to the Olympic Games in Paris in the summer with a 72-65 win against Senegal.

The match day 1 of the FIBA Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, saw a nail-biting contest between the two countries.

Nigeria displayed dominance in the first quarter as the Rena Wakama tutored side won by a two-point margin of 20-18 but fell behind in the second quarter with a nine-point margin 17-28 to go on break 46-37.

Resumption from the break saw Nigeria unleash their arsenal to manage a margin of 12-11 at the end of the third but were still trailing their opponents by eleven margin of 57-48.

In the final quarter, Nigeria remained resolute and displayed confidence as they won with a whooping fifteen margin, 23-8, to close the gap, ending with 72-65 in the final result.

Amy Okonkwo, who elicited cheers from her admirers, had a double-double, 21 points and ten rebounds at the end of the match. She capped it all with three assists and one blocked shot. 

Nigeria will take on world champions USA on Friday, February 9, on match day two, while Senegal will meet host Belgium. 

A win against the USA gives Nigeria the Olympic ticket automatically.


    However, should the country lose against the US, it still has a last match against Belgium, which it must win to get the ticket.

    Reacting to Nigeria’s victory, Nigeria’s basketball journalist, Queen Joseph-Moseph, on her ‘X’ handle @queenjohn4, wrote that early preparation would reduce the pressure on Nigeria during the match.

    “The second quarter almost caused us this game, but the @DtigressNG came back in full force in the second half and were unstoppable in the fourth, especially on defence. It just showed we needed more time together.

    “We last played together in August last year at the Afrobasket. Better preparation would have reduced the tension on us. Paris @DtigressNG is coming ….” she wrote.

    Dotun OMISAKIN

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    PPDC

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.