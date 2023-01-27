Earth Journalism Network offers Ocean Media Initiative Story Grants

EARTH Journalism Network (EJN), with support from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, is accepting proposals for its Ocean Media Initiative Story Grants 2023, which focuses on covering marine pollution.

The initiative aims to increase the quality and quantity of ocean pollution-related stories in the media, and build the capacity of journalists to improve their coverage of ocean-related topics.

Story ideas must focus on marine pollution – its sources, impacts on ecosystems and marine species. Attention will also be focused on ongoing efforts to curb and regulate sources of marine pollution.

Journalists worldwide, preferably from coastal countries, can apply for reporting grants up to US$1,200.

Up to eight story grants will be awarded to selected journalists. In addition to funding, journalists will receive support from experienced mentors through the story production process.

The organiser says, “By 2050, it is expected there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans. Every year, over 1 million marine species (including mammals, fish, sharks, turtles, and seabirds) are killed due to plastic debris in the ocean.

“The ocean, already under stress from climate change, is the ultimate sink for many pollutants besides plastics (and increasingly, microplastics), including sewage, radioactive waste, industrial and agricultural chemicals such as pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides, and oil spills.”

- Advertisement -

The deadline for submission of applications is February 13, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.