Edo Crisis: Obaseki’s conduct in the past year is undoubtedly impeachable – Tinubu

BOLA Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State’s conduct in the past year has been impeachable.

The former governor of Lagos State stated this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle late Friday evening over the crisis that has rocked the Edo State House of Assembly.

“Although Governor Obaseki’s conduct in the past year is undoubtedly impeachable, these legislators have made no threat to impeach the Governor,” Tinubu wrote.

He added that as a governor, Obaseki ought to know better than to obstruct the functioning of his own legislature, but perhaps he is in need of a ‘quick lesson’.

Tinubu alleged that Obaseki sponsored hoodlums to deface and destroy some part of the State Assembly Complex under the pretext of renovation.

“First, he sponsors hoodlums to deface, indeed destroy, parts of the House of Assembly Building in Benin, feigning the building is undergoing renovation. Then, he imports sand and gravels to prevent access to the assembly complex.

“In effect, the man has spent state funds to thwart the very apparatus of the state government he was sworn to uphold. He has squandered public money to defeat the very will of the public. This is tragic beyond words,” Tinubu stated.

He further stated that the Edo State governor has refused to allow the State House of Assembly to function.

“As a pretext for his refusal to allow the Edo House of Assembly to function, Governor Obaseki’s actions are perverse. This is a cowardly act and a move to thwart representative democracy in Edo,” Tinubu stated.