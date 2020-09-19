Edo Election: Obaseki’s aide accuses INEC of  manipulation

CRUSOE Osagie, Special Adviser on Media to Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State , has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Osagie in a statement said that electronic devices deployed by INEC to areas where his principal had considerable advantage were not functioning properly.

While adding that some voters were already disenfranchised, he accused INEC of working with the opposition to sabotage the outcome of the electoral process.

“Suddenly, card readers are not working in areas where Governor Godwin Obaseki is very popular,” Osagie said.

“Voters are being disenfranchised and “we are constrained to say that this is sabotage.”

He added,“Specifically, in Oredo Ward 1, Unit 20 and other places where the governor is clearly popular, the card readers are not working.

”The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should prove to Edo voters that it can conduct a credible election in Edo State.”

The Edo State gubernatorial election is a contest of 14 political parties. The two main and visible contestants in the election are Godwin Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).