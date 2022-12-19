Education Ministry, agencies parade conflicting data on Nigerian tertiary institutions

THE Federal Ministry of Education and the agencies in charge of tertiary institutions in Nigeria have differing records of the number of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria.

Checks by The ICIR reporter on the ministry’s website and those of the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) showed that all the ministry’s data did not tally with any of the agencies as of Sunday, December 18.

The agencies are among at least 16 institutions under the Federal Ministry of Education.

The ICIR reports that the discrepancy can mislead the public.

Findings showed 43 federal universities on the NUC’s website, but the ministry’s had 50.

NUC records also show 59 state universities but the ministry put the number as 47.

The ministry recorded 75 private universities in the country but the NUC showed 111.

Checks on NBTE’s website showe 40 federal polytechnics. However, the ministry’s records disclosed only 28 federal polytechnics.

The ministry’s website had 43 state polytechnics, whereas the NBTE’s recorded 49.

There were 64 private polytechnics on the ministry’s website, and 76 on the NBTE’s platform.

Meanwhile, the NCCE lumped all federal, state and private colleges of education together on its website, totalling 219. The ministry had 89, federal 22, state 47 and private 20.