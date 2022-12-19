19.1 C
Abuja

Education Ministry, agencies parade conflicting data on Nigerian tertiary institutions

EducationNews
Marcus Fatunmole
Federal Ministry of Education logo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Ministry of Education and the agencies in charge of tertiary institutions in Nigeria have differing records of the number of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria.

Checks by The ICIR reporter on the ministry’s website and those of the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) showed that all the ministry’s data did not tally with any of the agencies as of Sunday, December 18.

The agencies are among at least 16 institutions under the Federal Ministry of Education.

The ICIR reports that the discrepancy can mislead the public. 

Findings showed 43 federal universities on the NUC’s website, but the ministry’s had 50.

NUC records also show 59 state universities but the ministry put the number as 47.

The ministry recorded 75 private universities in the country but the NUC showed 111.

- Advertisement -

Checks on NBTE’s website showe 40 federal polytechnics. However, the ministry’s records disclosed only 28 federal polytechnics. 

The ministry’s website had 43 state polytechnics, whereas the NBTE’s recorded 49

There were 64 private polytechnics on the ministry’s website, and 76 on the NBTE’s platform.

Meanwhile, the NCCE lumped all federal, state and private colleges of education together on its website, totalling 219. The ministry had 89, federal 22, state 47 and private 20.

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

I bear the light; I'll beam it everywhere. Marcus loves his job dearly, and he gives it his best.
Do you have any information for me? Contact me via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org or Facebook Messenger @ Marcus Omoniyi Fatunmole. Together, we can make Nigeria work.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Amid dwindling revenue, Edo targets economic growth from tourism, culture

AMID concern of dwindling revenue resources, the Edo State government is looking towards diversifying...
Breaking News

Qatar 2022: Argentina beat France to win World Cup

ARGENTINA are champions of the 2022 World Cup after defeating France 4-2 in a...
Diaspora News

Asake reacts as Nigerian dies from injuries sustained at bungled London concert

A Nigerian lady has reportedly died from injuries she sustained during the stampede that...
Diaspora News

FIFA World Cup: Davido’s first performance after son’s death thrills fans

Nigerian Afro-beats superstar David Adedeji Adeleke, also known as Davido, has delivered an electric...
Diaspora News

Int’l Migrants Day: 280 million people seek greener pastures worldwide – UN

THE Secretary-General of the United States António Guterres has revealed that 280 million people...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Amid dwindling revenue, Edo targets economic growth from tourism, culture

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.