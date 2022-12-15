27.1 C
Abuja

EFCC announces 3,615 convictions in 18 months

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
EFCC Chair, Abdulrasheed Bawa
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that it recorded 3,615 convictions in 18 months, as of December 5, 2022.

EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa disclosed this on Wednesday, 14 December, while speaking at the Inter-Agency Task Team programme to mark 20 years of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), in Abuja.

EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Oliver Stolpe and others at the event

Bawa attributed the performance of the anti-graft agency to institutional reforms, improved training of personnel and the support received from the Nigerian government.

“In the last eighteen months, we developed a Standard Operational Procedure for all the sixteen departments and specialised wings to enable staff to reduce the use of discretion which has really helped us to get the best out of our workforce.

“I will like to mention here that the last report that I got in terms of the number of convictions now is very scary. As at the 5th of December, 2022, it was 3,615 convictions,” he said.

Bawa, however, stated that the Commission was working more on prevention and public engagement in achieving its mandate, especially with the reform of the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML), which is now domiciled in the EFCC.

He said SCUML had improved control and oversight of designated non-financial businesses and professions.

- Advertisement -

In his own remarks, the Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Oliver Stolpe, said Nigeria has one of the most robust institutional and legal frameworks to fight corruption worldwide.

He noted that studies conducted over the past years suggest that Nigeria is gradually becoming able to translate its anti-corruption investments to the reduction in the levels of corruption.

“The reports we are launching today should give us a hint on what anti-corruption agencies can do more in their respective positions.

“The civil society representatives will also share their perspective on what they can expect from these leaders and how to work together to achieve greater results.

“So our aim here today is to identify what we can do differently to reap greater benefits from Nigeria’s anti-corruption investments,” Stolpe said.

The ICIR reported that the EFCC secured 3,328 convictions between January and November 2022.

Bawa disclosed this on November 24 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at a workshop on financial crime reporting organised for journalists in the state.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Seriki, is dead

NIGERIA'S Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, has died at the age of 63. The news...
National News

Federal registries conduct 138,309 statutory marriages in seven years

A TOTAL of 138,309 statutory marriages were conducted by Federal Marriage Registries between 2016...
Featured News

Funke Akindele: Joining politics has come with backlashes

AWARD-WINNING actress, Funke Akindele has said joining politics comes with "a lot of backlashes". Akindele,...
Featured News

CHRICED demands reversal of CBN cash withdrawal policy

A CIVIL Society Organisation (CSO), Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED),...
News

G5 governors will soon reunite with PDP – Party chieftain

THE Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Lee...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Seriki, is dead

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.