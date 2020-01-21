EFCC arraigns Mama Boko Haram, two others for conspiracy, cheating

Advertisement

THE chief executive officer of a Nigerian-based non-governmental organisation, Complete Care Foundation, Aisha Wakil has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Aisha Alkali Wakil better known as “Mama Boko Haram” was arraigned alongside Tahir Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyade, before Justice Aisha Kumalia of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

The trio have been accused of conspiring to defraud and collecting money under false pretence

According to a release by Acting Head, Media & Publicity Tony Orilade, investigation by the EFCC reveals that, the defendants sometime in 2018 conspired and falsely presented to one Mohammad Umar Mohammed, purported contracts for installation and servicing of 10 pieces of Chison 600A, 2009 version deluxe ultra sound system and the supply of white beans through their non-governmental organisation (Complete Care and Aid Foundation).

Count five of the charge reads: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Shoyade, whilst being chief executive officer, programme manager and country director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a non-governmental organisation) and Saidu Muktar (now at large) sometime in October, 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, induced one Mohammed Umar Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited to deliver to you 3,000 (three thousand) bags of 50kg white beans worth N65,000,000.00 (Sixty Five Million Naira) under the guise of executing a purported contract of supply of the said beans which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320(a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Borno State Penal Code Laws Cap 102.”

It will be recalled that EFCC arraigned Mama Boko haram over alleged fraud of N66 million in December 2019 before court granted her N30 million bail.

According to the report by Sahara reporters, EFCC prosecuted Mama Boko Haram following a petition alleging that she collected maize grain worth N15m in 2018 but had refused to pay.

The maize was supplied to her by AMTMAT Global Ventures, whose managing director wrote the petition against her and her foundation, Complete Care and Aids Foundation.

Mama Boko Haram and her co-defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges, prompting prosecution counsel, Benjamin Manji to apply for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendants in the Nigerian Correctional Centre pending the determination of the case.

However, the case has been adjourned until February, 10, 11 & 12, 2020 for commencement of trial as Justice Kumalia ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre till then.