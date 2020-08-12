EFCC arrests 32 suspected internet fraudsters – three are serving corps members

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested three serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and 29 others for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

According to the EFCC, the suspects were apprehended during ring a raid on their hideout in Ogbomoso, Oyo State on August 11.

The anti-fraud agency in a statement by Dele Oyewale, its Head, Media and Publicity said, officers of the Commission swept on the location, after diligent analysis of series of intelligence gathered on their alleged criminal activities.

“Three of the suspects claimed to be serving members of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC), 19 were undergraduates of various universities across the country, while the remaining 10 laid claim to sundry vocations,” the agency said.

The suspects according to the EFCC, are Oyebamiji Francis; Aremo Jeremiah; Ogbonnaya Prosper John; Anuoluwapo Matthew; Oladele Victor; Mumuni Waliyullah; Olawoyin Abiodun; Okuwatoyin Henry; Arisekola Shina; Babarinde Solomon; Samson Gideon; Joshua Ola Adebayo; Ajayi Joseph Ajibola; Garba Mojeed, Olatunbosun Tobiloba and Azeez Ridwan.

Others are Ajala Timilehin; Adebolapo Bakare; Alaba Gideon; Ogunkeye Olumide; Ogunleke Tolu; Olapade Emmanuel; Adegoke Aanu Abiodun; Job Ayantoye; Oyebode Pelumi; Babayanju Toluwani; Oladele Ayobami; Omonaiye Abubakar; Sattong Baking; Abisoye Kehinde, Iwajomo Nathan and Aniyikaye Tope.

It further stated that 12 exotic cars, several phones, laptops and some incriminating documents were recovered from them.