EFCC arrests brothers, three others in Ibadan over ‘lavish’ lifestyle

THE Economic Financial Crimes Commission says it has arrested two pair of brothers, and three other suspects over lavish lifestyle with no source of livelihood.

“The suspects were arrested based on intelligence linking them with opulence without any identifiable means of livelihood,” the EFCC stated.

Dele Oyewale, the Commission’s Head of Media and Publicity made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Oyewale stated that officers of the Ibadan Zonal Office of EFCC, arrested two pairs of brothers; Ayoola Timilehin, Olusola Timilehin, and Oladayo Fayemi, Tolulope Fayemi and three others suspected to be internet fraudsters’.

Other three suspects arrested alongside the brothers are Temitope Kumuyi, Babatunde Oyelakin and Olanrewaju Ibrahim.

He noted that the suspects were arrested at their ‘hideout’ on Wednesday, September 9, at Alaka, Elebu area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, the suspects who are now in custody are all between the age range of 20 to 30 years.

He disclosed that items recovered from the suspects include four cars, laptops, ‘exotic phones’ and a stamp bearing the identity of the bursary section of Queensland University’s School of Medicine, Australia.

Oyewale further wrote that the seven suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the case is concluded.