EFCC arrests CBN Deputy Governor Obiora in connection with Emefiele’s trial

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Deputy Governor of CBN, Kingsley Obiora
Deputy Governor of CBN, Kingsley Obiora
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE State Security Services (SSS), also called DSS by many, has arrested a deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Obiora.

Obiora is in charge of economic policy at the CBN.

According to reports, his arrest is connected to the ongoing trial of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, accused of financial mismanagement.

According to reports, Obiora, who resumed as a Deputy Governor in the Central Bank of Nigeria on March 2, 2020, is being sought as a critical witness against Emefiele.

Several attempts to confirm the arrest of Obiora from the Spokesperson of the SSS, Peter Afunanya, were unsuccessful as he did not pick up his call or respond to WhatsApp and SMS messages sent to his mobile line.

The ICIR reports that the SSS confirmed the arrest of Emefiele on June 10 after President Bola Tinubu suspended him on Friday, June 9, as the CBN governor.

Emefiele’s arrest was confirmed by the public relations officer of the SSS, Peter Afunaya, in a tweet posted on its official Twitter handle on Saturday, June 10.

The ICIR reported how President Tinubu suspended Emefiele shortly after assuming office and directed him to hand over the affairs of his office to the deputy governor operations directorate, Folashodun Shonubi.

The secret police did not initially give reasons why Emeiele was arrested.

However, the SSS finally arraigned him for alleged illegal gun possession before the Federal High Court in Lagos on July 25.

He was arraigned on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, however, released him on a N20 million bail bond, with one surety in the like sum.

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, August 15, filed fresh charges against the suspended apex bank chief in Abuja after rearresting him at the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

He faces fresh charges filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

Bankole Abe
Bankole ABE
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.