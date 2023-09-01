EFCC arrests CBN Deputy Governor Obiora in connection with Emefiele’s trial

THE State Security Services (SSS), also called DSS by many, has arrested a deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Obiora.

Obiora is in charge of economic policy at the CBN.

According to reports, his arrest is connected to the ongoing trial of the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, accused of financial mismanagement.

According to reports, Obiora, who resumed as a Deputy Governor in the Central Bank of Nigeria on March 2, 2020, is being sought as a critical witness against Emefiele.

Several attempts to confirm the arrest of Obiora from the Spokesperson of the SSS, Peter Afunanya, were unsuccessful as he did not pick up his call or respond to WhatsApp and SMS messages sent to his mobile line.

The ICIR reports that the SSS confirmed the arrest of Emefiele on June 10 after President Bola Tinubu suspended him on Friday, June 9, as the CBN governor.

Emefiele’s arrest was confirmed by the public relations officer of the SSS, Peter Afunaya, in a tweet posted on its official Twitter handle on Saturday, June 10.

The ICIR reported how President Tinubu suspended Emefiele shortly after assuming office and directed him to hand over the affairs of his office to the deputy governor operations directorate, Folashodun Shonubi.

The secret police did not initially give reasons why Emeiele was arrested.

However, the SSS finally arraigned him for alleged illegal gun possession before the Federal High Court in Lagos on July 25.

He was arraigned on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, however, released him on a N20 million bail bond, with one surety in the like sum.

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, August 15, filed fresh charges against the suspended apex bank chief in Abuja after rearresting him at the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

He faces fresh charges filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.