FG files fresh charges against Emefiele, seeks withdrawal of Lagos case

THE Federal Government, on Tuesday, August 15, filed fresh charges against Suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele in Abuja.

This was disclosed to journalists after the day’s proceedings by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar.

Abubakar said the fresh charges – with 20 counts – were filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

One of the counts accuses Emefiele of “conferring unlawful advantages”.

Earlier, the Federal government applied to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearms” case it filed against Godwin Emefiele at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Abubakar, who made the application orally, informed the judge, Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigations.

Emefiele’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), opposed the application, arguing that because the government disobeyed the court’s order granting Emefiele bail, its application could not be taken.

The judge, Oweibo adjourned till Thursday, August 17, 2023, to rule on the application.

The ICIR reported on July 25 that the Federal High Court in Lagos had granted bail to Emefiele in his alleged gun possession trial.

Oweibo released Emefiele on a N20 million bail bond, with one surety in the like sum.

The accused person was arraigned on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The judge rejected the Federal government’s argument that Emefiele posed a flight risk, saying the government had not presented any evidence to support its assertion.

Previous judgment

A High Court in Abuja on July 14 nullified the arrest, detention and interrogation of Emefiele by the DSS.

The court, presided by Bello Kawu, ordered Emefiele’s release and described his arrest and detention as illegal.

Emefiele had filed a motion against his arrest and detention with the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Inspector-General of Police, State Security Service (SSS), and the Central Bank of Nigeria as respondents.

Kawu, delivering judgment, held that the arrest, detention and interrogation of the former CBN governor violated the subsisting decision and orders of a judge, M. A. Hassan in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/41/2022.

The court also granted an injunction restraining the security agencies, particularly the DSS, from interfering with his liberty and freedom of movement or taking other steps against him.

The judgment came barely 24 hours after another High Court in Abuja had ordered the release of Emefiele.