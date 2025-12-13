EFCC detains Malami for failing to meet bail conditions

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed claims by former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), that his bail was revoked because he attended a political event in Kebbi State.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the EFCC’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said Malami’s bail was provisional and tied to five conditions, none of which he has fulfilled.

“Administrative bail is a discretionary temporary reprieve that allows a suspect to be released on stated conditions pending conclusion of the investigation and arraignment in court. To this effect, after his brief interrogation on November 28, 2025, Malami was offered provisional bail hinged on five requirements. He has neither met any of the requirements nor shown readiness to keep faith with them,” Oyewale said.

The EFCC said Malami was granted administrative bail following a brief interrogation on November 28, 2025, pending the completion of investigations and a possible court arraignment.

“He was due back for further interrogation on December 1, 2025, but in a curious twist, the former Minister pleaded with his investigators through a letter written to the Commission on December 4, 2025, to allow him to attend to his “ill-health”. The Commission compassionately granted his plea even while his bail conditions had not been met, ” Oyewale said.

He said the commission approved the request even, advising the former minister to comply with the bail conditions he acknowledged and signed on November 28, 2025, and to cooperate with investigators but the bail conditions had not been met.

“The EFCC cannot allow the latitude granted the former Minister on his health stand in the way of investigations. On this score, he was invited again on December 8, 2025, for further interrogation and detained until the pending bail conditions are met,” the spokesperson added.

The anti-graft agency said the former minister failed to submit a medical report or any credible evidence of ill-health to back his request, noting that his reporting date was shifted from December 1 to December 4 to accommodate him.

According to the EFCC’s spokesman, Malami was invited again on December 8, 2025, for further interrogation and was detained pending compliance with the outstanding bail conditions.

“Evidently, the former minister’s claims of revocation of bail by the EFCC are untenable. It is equally ridiculous to insinuate that the Commission barred him “ from granting media interviews and from participating in political activities in Kebbi State”. Such bogus claims from a former chief law officer of the nation are strange, as the EFCC has no interest in the political affiliation of its suspects,” he said.

Malami has remained in custody since Monday after failing to comply with the bail conditions imposed by the anti-graft agency.

The ICIR had reported earlier reported that he is being investigated for 18 offences, including alleged abuse of office and terrorism financing.