EFCC probes suspended Edo council chairmen

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into the activities of the suspended chairpersons of the 18 local government areas in Edo State.

In a letter dated December 17, 2024, signed by the director of investigation, Abdulkarim Chukkol, the EFCC invited the suspended council leaders for questioning.

The letter, addressed to the secretary to the Edo State Government, requested comprehensive documentation regarding financial operations in the councils.

The commission summoned the chairpersons of Akoko-Edo, Egor, Esan Central, Esan North East, Esan South East, and Esan West to appear today, Thursday, December 19, while others, including those from Igueben, Ikpoba Okha, Orhionmwon, and Ovia South West, are to report on Friday, December 20.

Documents requested include certified true copies of records related to staff strength and payroll, details of accounts used for salary payments, and bank statements of these accounts from January 1, 2024, to date.

The EFCC stated that the request aligned with its (Establishment) Act of 2004.

The investigation came in the wake of the suspension of the chairpersons and their deputies by the Edo State House of Assembly on December 17.

The ICIR reported on December 17, that the Assembly suspended the chairmen and vice for two months.

The Assembly had accused the officials of insubordination and misconduct, particularly for failing to submit financial statements as directed by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The decision followed a petition submitted by the governor, accusing the council heads of refusing to submit their financial records to the state government.

The governor described their actions as insubordination and gross misconduct, urging lawmakers to address the matter.

During deliberations, Isibor Adeh, representing Esan North East 1, moved the motion for suspension, which was seconded by Donald Okogbe, representing Akoko-Edo 2.

The House Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, directed the clerk, Yahaya Omogbai, to do a head count of the members who supported or opposed the suspension of the council chairmen and their deputies.

Out of the 23 lawmakers present, 14 voted in favour of the suspension, six opposed it, and three abstained.