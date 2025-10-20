EFCC recovers ₦500bn, secures 7,000 convictions in two years – Shettima

VICE President Kashim Shettima has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered assets worth over ₦500 billion and secured about 7,000 convictions in the past two years under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Shettima, who represented the President at the opening of the 7th Capacity Building Workshop for Judges and Justices jointly organised by the EFCC and the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja on Monday, October 20, said the results were achieved due to the administration’s policy of non-interference in the work of anti-graft agencies.

According to Channels TV, Shettima said the EFCC’s progress demonstrated the government’s commitment to strengthening accountability and transparency within public institutions.

“As an administration, we have prioritised public accountability by empowering the anti-corruption agencies and giving them the independence required to perform their statutory roles.

“This enabling environment has yielded impact in the last two years, as the EFCC has recorded over 7,000 convictions and recovered assets worth over ₦500 billion,” Shettima said.

He explained that recovered proceeds from corruption cases were being channelled into development projects and social investment programmes such as the student loan and consumer credit schemes.

“The proceeds of crime are being reinvested into the economy to fund critical social interventions.

“We are also working within the separation of powers to improve the welfare of judicial officers. Judges’ remuneration has been increased, and we remain committed to enhancing their working conditions,” he said.

The vice president reaffirmed that the Tinubu administration would not shield any political ally or official from investigation or prosecution. “There is no person or group who can accuse this administration of protecting political actors. Both the judiciary and anti-corruption agencies have been given freedom to dispense justice without interference,” he added.

Shettima also called on members of the judiciary to demonstrate patriotism and integrity in the discharge of their duties, stressing that corruption affects every part of society.

“Corruption is no respecter of persons,” he said, adding that “Judges are not insulated from its consequences. There are no special hospitals, roads or communities for judges; we all face the same risks from the effects of corruption. It is in the enlightened interest of all Nigerians to join hands to defeat this menace.”

He further urged collaboration among the executive, legislative and judicial arms to consolidate recent gains and deliver an effective anti-corruption framework that supports national development.

While the government celebrates recent achievements, data obtained by The ICIR show that the EFCC’s long-term performance raises concerns about the quality and sustainability of its anti-corruption outcomes.

Between 2019 and 2023, the EFCC investigated 58,165 cases but secured only 10,935 convictions, which is about 19 per cent of all cases investigated. This means that 81 per cent of its probes did not result in convictions, according to EFCC operational statistics obtained by The ICIR.

However, when compared to the 16,115 cases filed in court, the agency achieved a 68 per cent conviction rate, suggesting stronger results only after cases reach judicial determination.

Lagos led as the most active EFCC zone, recording 2,180 convictions between 2019 and 2023, followed by Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano zones. Sokoto recorded the lowest figures, with only 164 convictions.

The EFCC has faced criticisms for employing aggressive tactics, including arbitrary arrests, raids and intimidation of suspects. The ICIR reported in March 2025 that these methods often violate the fundamental rights of citizens and undermine due process, leading to avoidable case dismissals in court.

Experts interviewed by The ICIR emphasised that the quality of investigations, rather than the quantity of arrests, determined success in anti-corruption efforts.

Senior Policy Analyst at BudgIT, Vahyala Kwaga, noted that the EFCC’s conviction rate would improve if it adhered to global best practices that prioritise intelligence gathering and evidence-based prosecution over publicised arrests.

He urged the agency to increase transparency by documenting and publishing arrest records, reasons for detention, and details of interrogations to ensure accountability.