EFCC sacks 27 staff over fraud, misconduct

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dismissed 27 of its officers in 2024 over fraudulent activities and professional misconduct.

In a statement issued on Monday by the agency’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, the commission disclosed that the dismissal followed recommendations from its staff disciplinary committee, which were approved by the executive chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

The statement emphasised the commission’s commitment to maintaining integrity within its ranks, with Olukoyede reaffirming the EFCC’s zero-tolerance policy for corruption.

He warned that no officer was above disciplinary measures and assured the public of thorough investigations into all allegations against EFCC personnel, including a recent claim involving $400,000 allegedly linked to a sectional head.

Olukoyede reiterated that the commission’s core values were non-negotiable and would always be upheld.

The EFCC also cautioned the public about impersonators and blackmailers exploiting the name of its executive chairman to extort money from high-profile individuals under investigation.

The statement highlighted a recent case involving two members of an alleged syndicate, Ojobo Joshua and Aliyu Hashim, who were arraigned before Jude Onwuebuzie, a judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

They were accused of contacting a former managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, and demanding $1 million to secure a “soft landing” on a fabricated investigation.

The commission urged the public to remain vigilant and report such criminal elements.

The commission boasted that its chairman could not be compromised.

“Additionally, the EFCC is aware of moves being hatched in some quarters to blackmail officers of the commission through unwholesome means. Suspects being investigated for some economic and financial crimes who have failed to compromise their investigators would always clutch at any straw. Such blackmailers should not be accorded any form of attention,” part of the statement read.