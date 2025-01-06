back to top

EFCC sacks 27 staff over fraud, misconduct

Reading time: 1 mins
Crime
EFCC sacks 27 staff over fraud, misconduct
An officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
Abdullahi Muritala
Abdullahi Muritala

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dismissed 27 of its officers in 2024 over fraudulent activities and professional misconduct.

In a statement issued on Monday by the agency’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, the commission disclosed that the dismissal followed recommendations from its staff disciplinary committee, which were approved by the executive chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

The statement emphasised the commission’s commitment to maintaining integrity within its ranks, with Olukoyede reaffirming the EFCC’s zero-tolerance policy for corruption.

He warned that no officer was above disciplinary measures and assured the public of thorough investigations into all allegations against EFCC personnel, including a recent claim involving $400,000 allegedly linked to a sectional head.

Olukoyede reiterated that the commission’s core values were non-negotiable and would always be upheld.

The EFCC also cautioned the public about impersonators and blackmailers exploiting the name of its executive chairman to extort money from high-profile individuals under investigation.

The statement highlighted a recent case involving two members of an alleged syndicate, Ojobo Joshua and Aliyu Hashim, who were arraigned before Jude Onwuebuzie, a judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.


     

     

    They were accused of contacting a former managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, and demanding $1 million to secure a “soft landing” on a fabricated investigation.

    The commission urged the public to remain vigilant and report such criminal elements.

    The commission boasted that its chairman could not be compromised.

    Read Also:

    ‘Sextortion’: EFCC extradites siblings to U.S. over child exploitation
    ‘Why is Ododo providing cover for Bello?’ Nigerians react to EFCC vs Yahaya Bello’s imbroglio
    Abuja school to refund $760,000 advance fee paid by Yahaya Bello for his children
    Alleged ₦4bn fraud: Abuja court lacks jurisdiction to try me – Obiano

    “Additionally, the EFCC is aware of moves being hatched in some quarters to blackmail officers of the commission through unwholesome means. Suspects being investigated for some economic and financial crimes who have failed to compromise their investigators would always clutch at any straw. Such blackmailers should not be accorded any form of attention,” part of the statement read.

     

     

    Abdullahi Muritala
    Author Page

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement