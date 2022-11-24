29.2 C
EFCC secures 3,328 convictions in 11 months

Conflict and SecurityNews
Mustapha Usman
EFCC
EFCC officials FILE PHOTO
THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured 3,328 convictions between January and November 2022.

EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa disclosed this on Thursday, November 24, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Bawa spoke at a workshop on financial crimes reporting organised for journalists in the state.

Represented by the zonal head of the Commission in Port Harcourt, Nwanneka Nwokike, the EFCC chairman said the number of convictions may increase as there are cases expected to be concluded before the end of the year.

He stressed that the fight against corruption requires concerted efforts from all Nigerians.

“In the area of prosecution of cases in court, we are also making progress despite the antics of some defendants to delay trials.

“From January to November 18, 2022, EFCC has recorded 3,328 convictions. This number is on the rise because there are cases expected to be concluded in the remaining five weeks of the year,” he said.

Bawa further disclosed that the Commission, on Tuesday, November 22, got the approval of the court to forfeit to the Nigerian government, the sum of N755 million recovered from a former Accountant-General of the Federation, as well as three luxury properties worth millions of naira recovered from Bello Fadile, a former aide to erstwhile National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki.

“Remarkable as this feat is, we are not resting on our efforts. We believe there is still work to be done, which is why we are actively seeking the support of all stakeholders including the media.

“The anti-corruption campaign requires a concerted effort. I enjoin members of the public including the media to be part of the effort by reporting cases of corruption to the EFCC,” he said.

Bawa urged media practitioners to promote the anti-corruption campaign by helping Nigerians to elect persons with integrity in the 2023 general elections.

“The political recruitment process is vital to the anti-corruption cause as picking leaders with integrity deficit could imperil the campaign and erode the gains of the past few years.

“I, therefore, call on you to assist in enlightening Nigerians to vote wisely and shun the corruptive influences of Anti-democratic  forces.”

Bawa noted that the commission is working in close collaboration with the  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

Mustapha Usman
Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

