EFCC secures 3,785 convictions in 2022

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured a total of 3785 convictions across all its Commands in 2022.

The figure, which emerged from a review of the Commission’s performance in the past year, shows a 70.5 per cent improvement over its record for 2021, which stood at 2,220.

According to the EFCC, the convictions represent a 98.93 per cent success rate in prosecution. The Commission said it lost only 41 cases, representing 1.07 per cent, within the period.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday, January 4, by the Spokesperson of the Agency, Wilson Uwujaren.

“As it was in 2021, the Lagos Command of the Agency recorded the most convictions-765, closely followed by the Ibadan Command with 573 convictions and the Port Harcourt Zonal Command- with 567, while the headquarters recorded 314 convictions.

“The conviction secured by the Commission in 2022 is the highest by the EFCC Since its inception, and it sustains an upward trajectory which began shortly after the emergence of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“EFCC recorded a total of 103 convictions. This shot to 195 convictions in 2016, the first full year in office of the Buhari administration. The figure improved to 312 in 2018, 1,280 in 2019, dropped slightly to 976 convictions in 2020, the year of covid-19, then moved up to 2220 in 2021,” the anti-graft agency said.

- Advertisement -

The Commission added that the percentile improvement in convictions during the seven years of the Buhari administration rose from 103 to 3785; which it said is over 3574.8 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, commended the personnel of the Commission for their industry and dedication despite the challenges of criminal prosecution in court.

He assured that the EFCC would continue to motivate all categories of staff for greater efficiency through capacity development and other incentives.