Eid-el Kabir: Kano Education ministry approves seven days break for students

KANO state Ministry of Education has approved Friday, June 23 for the commencement of the Eid-el Kabir Sallah break for all day and boarding public/private primary and post-primary schools in the state.

The holiday will last till Saturday, July 1.

The directive is contained in a statement issued on Thursday, June 22, by the Kano state Director of Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf.

The ministry advised all the parents and guardians of pupils and students in the boarding schools to convey their wards home by the early hours of the said Friday.

Nigerian Muslims will join other Muslims across the world to celebrate the Eid-l-Adha, which involves the slaughtering of ram to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to sacrifice his son to God.

Eid-il-Adha (Eid-il Kabir) is the second Islamic festival in the Hijrah calendar.

The Sultan of Sokoto and president of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, had on Sunday June 18, declared June 28, 2023, as Eid-il Adha or Eid-il Kabir.

Part of the statement by the Kano education ministry read, “The sallah break, which is going to last for one week, is supposed to end on Saturday 1st July 2023. Therefore, all pupils/students of Boarding schools are to resume on Sunday 2nd July, while those in Day Schools are to resume on Monday 3rd July 2023.

“The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Malam Ahmad Tijjani Abdullahi, while wishing the pupils and students Happy Sallah festivities in advance, appealed to them to be useful to their parents and avoid roaming about unnecessarily during the Sallah break.”

The ministry warned that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against defaulting students.