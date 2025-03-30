Eid Prayers: Kano Police probe attack on Emir Sanusi entourage

THE Kano State Police command has launched a probe into the alleged killing and attack on vigilante members attached to the entourage of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi after Eid prayers on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the command said one Usman Sagiru, 20, of Sharifai Quarters, was arrested in connection with the incident.

The police said while dispersing from the Eid praying ground, Sagiru and others, now at large, allegedly stabbed Surajo Rabiu, a vigilante member from Sabon Titi Jaba Quarters, who later died from his injuries.

The police said another vigilante member, Aminu Suleman from Kofar Mata Quarters, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital Kano.

The police added that the vigilante members were attacked while they were providing shield for Sanusi.

“The command has commenced an investigation into the incident and extended an invitation to Shamakin Kano, Alhaji Wada Isyaku, for interrogation.

“The Kano State Police command reiterates its ban on all forms of Durbar and warns that anyone found engaging in such activities will be dealt with decisively.”

The command reiterates that all forms of thuggery activities will not be tolerated and warns that anyone engaging in any act or conduct that may likely cause a breach of peace or breakdown of law and order will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

The police appeal to members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all.

The police command had earlier announced a ban on all Durbar activities for the 2025 Eid El Fitr celebrations, citing security threats and the need to maintain public order.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Bompai Police Headquarters on Friday, March 28.

He explained that intelligence reports indicated plans by certain people to use the event for disruptive activities.

The Durbar, a centuries-old tradition of horse processions and cultural exhibitions, always accompanies Sallah festivities in the ancient city.

However, concerns over public safety have led to its proscription this year.

The police boss, Bakori, assured residents that the command and other security agencies had put measures in place to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Kano has been embroiled in royal controversy as Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero have been at daggers drawn over who is the authentic Emir.

The Supreme Court is set to deliver a judgment on the matter, which has been ongoing since Sanusi’s reinstatement was validated by a recent law repealing the Kano State Emirate Council Law 2024.