Eight arrested over alleged diversion of N4bn in Kano

THE Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission said it has arrested eight suspects over the alleged diversion of N4 billion from the Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO).

The Chairman of the Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimini Rimini Gado, disclosed this on Saturday, July 29, during a tour of the company’s warehouse facility.

According to him, the Commission has commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the diversion of the funds.

He alleged that the funds were transferred from the Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) to a firm known as Association of Compassionate Friends, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“The Association was meant to promote and take care of the living standard of the children of the less-privileged people in the society, but unfortunately it has been converted into a machine for stealing public funds,” he said.

The anti-graft boss alleged that the funds were drawn from the state government as a grant to KASCO.

He confirmed that eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged crime, adding that they are providing useful statements about the incident.

According to him, the authorities have already recovered N15 million and blocked approximately N8 million of the misappropriated funds.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

Gado expressed concerns about certain transactions between companies and banks, suggesting that some bank managers may be called to address the issues

He stressed that the Commission would pursue the case in the appropriate court.

He also urged the people of the state, especially civil servants, to come forward with credible information that could aid in the recovery of looted government properties.

Gado assured that anyone who volunteers information will be protected.