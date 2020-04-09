Eight men, five women—Diaspora Commission releases list of Nigerians in Diaspora who died of Covid-19

THE Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Thursday released names and pictures of 13 Nigerians who have died of the Covid-19 in United Kingdom and United States of America (USA).

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of NIDCOM who released a video showing the victims and where they based before their demise, prayed for the souls of the departed.

“May the souls of our brothers and sisters in Diaspora , who lost their lives to Covid 19, RIP. May the Lord heal the world,” Dabiri-Erewa wrote on Twitter.



May the souls of our brothers and sisters in Diaspora , who lost their lives to Covid 19, RIP. May the Lord heal the world 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/T1Nu77xP3G — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 9, 2020

According to the 55second video clip, eight persons died in the UK while five others died in the US.

They comprise eight males and five females, including a medical doctor, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and a clergyman among others.

Among them were Kole Abayomi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), a former Director General of the Nigeria Law School died in a London Hospital after contracting coronavirus at the age of 80.

Also, Alfa Saadu, 68, a medical doctor of 40 years practice died on Tuesday March 31 at the Whittington Hospital in north London. Others were Bassey Offiong, a 25-year-old Nigerian student, in Western Michigan University, Detroit, United States. He was a Chemical Engineering student and died few days to his graduation after contracting the virus.

Laila Abubakar Ali of Kano descent, was the first Nigerian to died of Covid-19 in US. She died on March 25, while receiving treatment at the Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, New York.