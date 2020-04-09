Promoting Good Governance.

© 2019 - International Centre for Investigative Reporting

Eight men, five women—Diaspora Commission releases list of Nigerians in Diaspora who died of Covid-19

Featured NewsiNews
By YEKEEN Akinwale
A filed picture of late Kole Abayomi

THE Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Thursday released names and pictures of 13 Nigerians who have died of the Covid-19 in United Kingdom and United States of America (USA).

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of NIDCOM who released a video showing the victims and where they based before their demise, prayed for the souls of the departed.

“May the souls of our brothers and sisters in Diaspora , who lost their lives to Covid 19, RIP. May the Lord heal the world,” Dabiri-Erewa wrote on Twitter.

According to the 55second video clip, eight persons died in the UK while five others died in the US.

They comprise eight males and five females, including a medical doctor, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and a clergyman among others.

Among them were Kole Abayomi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), a former Director General of the Nigeria Law School died in a London Hospital after contracting coronavirus at the age of 80.

Also, Alfa Saadu, 68, a medical doctor of 40 years practice died on Tuesday March 31 at the Whittington Hospital in north London. Others were Bassey Offiong, a 25-year-old Nigerian student,  in Western Michigan University, Detroit, United States. He was a Chemical Engineering student and died few days to his graduation after contracting the virus.

Laila Abubakar Ali of Kano descent, was the first Nigerian to died of Covid-19 in US. She died on March 25, while receiving treatment at the Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, New York.

 

YEKEEN Akinwale 591 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comment on this:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.