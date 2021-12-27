EJN offers grants for stories on post-pandemic green recovery

— 1 min read

EARTH Journalism Network (EJN) is inviting applications for its reporting grants to support the production of in-depth or investigative stories that will highlight progress toward a post-pandemic green recovery.

The EJN is seeking to increase reporting on this emerging topic in order to improve public understanding of these actions and ensure that governments are held accountable for implementing recovery plans that work towards a sustainable future.

This is a critically timed opportunity to shape investment for years to come, and for the public to have a voice in ensuring that their country is rebuilt better than before.

The EJN says 10 grants will be awarded, with the average grant amount being GBP1,100.

These story grants are a part of EJN’s Green Recovery project, supported by Svenska Postkodstiftelsen (the Swedish Postcode Foundation).

Journalists worldwide can apply for grants to report stories on the COVID-19 pandemic green recovery.

The EJN says applicants must pitch investigative stories that engage audiences to better understand the commitments or lack thereof from governments, administrations, corporations, and other authorities to progress towards a green, sustainable future.

- Advertisement -

Story pitches that more generally focus on energy and climate change at the national or international level are also acceptable while for stories produced in any language, an English translation must be included.

Applications are open to journalists online, print, television, radio, and other expert media practitioners with experience in investigative reporting and covering environment and/or issues related to climate.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has become the most disruptive global health emergency in modern history, with devastating consequences for people across the world.

“With economies starting to slow due to lockdown measures, governments in many countries have announced stimulus plans worth trillions of dollars to revive economic prospects and boost business and job opportunities.”

The deadline for the submission of the application is January 10, 2022. Interested applicants should fill the form here.