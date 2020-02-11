Ekiti releases N248.5m to pay WAEC fee as unclaimed UBEC grants hit N4.477bn

EKITI State government on Tuesday says it has approved the release of N248,522,900 to pay the May/June West African Examination Council (WAEC) fee of 14, 242 public school students in the state.

This implies that each student ought to pay N17, 450.

Foluso Daramola, the State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, also disclosed that the state government on monthly basis releases about N5 million as feeding and maintenance grants to three special schools in the state.

In a tweet shared on its social media platform, the government said the decision was taken to develop public schools in the state.

BREAKING: Governor Kayode Fayemi @kfayemi has approved the release of N248,522,900 for the payment of the May/June 2020 WAEC fees of the entire 14,242 SS3 Students in Public Secondary Schools in Ekiti State. Read more here: https://t.co/8gVnOVmi4l pic.twitter.com/KLiLIfukwX — Government of Ekiti State (@ekitistategov) February 11, 2020

Daramola, therefore, warned school principals and registrars of public secondary schools in the state to avoid the collection of whatever fees, not approved by the state government.

Recall that the Oyo State government yesterday suspended 13 head teachers and three other personnel for extorting pupils.

In 2019, Ekiti paid over N227million as WAEC fees for the 13,390 public secondary school candidates in the state.

The government, however, urged parents to make education a major priority while calling on philanthropists to support the school’s education policy.

The commissioner appealed to individuals, and corporate organizations, to contribute to the educational development of the state through scholarship awards for brilliant but indigent students of the state, with a view to achieving sustainable development in the sector.

Meanwhile, The ICIR has discovered that Ekiti is among the states that failed to access its matching grants from the Universal Basic Education (UBEC).

UBEC Fund is designed to ensure uninterrupted access to 9-year formal education by providing free, and compulsory basic education for every child of school-going age under. The fund is available to 36 states of the federation.

Findings revealed that as of 22nd July, 2019 the sum of N4.477bn is yet to be accessed by Ekiti state.