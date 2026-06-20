EkitiDecides: Oyebanji votes, expresses satisfaction with poll

GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji, on Saturday, cast his ballot at his Okelele, Polling Unit 003, in Ikogosi, Ekiti State, describing the exercise as positive.

Oyebanji, who is seeking re-election, was accompanied by his wife, Olayemi. The wife cast her ballot at 11:32 am, followed by the governor, who exercised his franchise at 11:33 am.

Addressing journalists afterwards, Oyebanji said, “The report across the state has been positive. The election is going on smoothly. People are exercising their franchise. We are happy voter turnout is impressive…There is a linkage between what is happening today and their future. We are happy everything is going well.”

He urged voters to be patient with INEC, adding that with some patience, every eligible voter would vote.

“They (INEC) have told me that nobody will be disenfranchised.”

The governor said his administration would continue with his 30-year plan for the state if re-elected.

The ICIR observed hundreds of voters at the governor’s polling unit, while other polling stations in the town experienced lower turnout.

Security officers, including those from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and State Security Service, besieged the governor’s polling booth hours before his arrival. The ICIR reporter could not find a similar number of security officers in other units he visited in the state.

There are also a large number of election observers and officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the governor’s town.

The ICIR reports that over one million voters (1,059,360) who collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are expected to participate in the poll, taking place across the 16 LGAs in the state today.

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Oyebanji is contesting against 11 other contenders for the most exalted political seat in the state.

The ICIR reported the Situation Room saying the Ekiti governorship poll would be a litmus test for INEC’s readiness to conduct free, credible and fair elections in 2027.