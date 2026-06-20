EkitiDecides2026 : How to authenticate election results

By Nigerian Factchecking Coalition

AS residents of Ekiti State head to the polls for the gubernatorial election today, June 20, 2026, about 1,059,360 people have registered, while 1,028,929 have collected their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC). Twelve candidates, including the incumbent governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, are contesting for the highest political seat in the state.

As with other off-cycle elections, the tendency for inauthentic election results to infiltrate public space cannot be overlooked.

Below are five ways to authenticate election results:

Check the source

Some political players and stakeholders share fabricated election results during the electoral process to hamper election integrity/and to favour a political party’s bias.

To avoid falling victim to misinformation, always verify the source of election results. If the information does not come from the electoral commission, reputable news organisations, or credible civil society organisations (CSOs), it should be treated with caution. Be wary of relying on social media bloggers, influencers, or political party actors, as they may share unverified or partisan information.

Read Also: Pre-election LIVE-CHECK for Ekiti 2026 governorship election Check the time

Fabricated election results are often circulated before official results are released. Many people are deceived because they fail to consider the timing of such claims. In some cases, fake results begin to spread while voting is still underway or before votes have been fully counted.

A simple way to verify election results is to check whether INEC has officially announced or uploaded them. If INEC has not released results for a particular ward or constituency, any version circulating online should be treated with suspicion.

Moreover, check reputable news outlets for public announcements on the release of the election results.

Study the details

Beyond checking whether an election result is genuine, scrutinise its contents. Verify that the result sheet matches INEC’s official format and that the number of political parties listed corresponds with those stated by the commission. Pay close attention to the votes recorded, as manipulated results may contain figures that exceed the number of accredited voters in a polling unit.

Other red flags include incorrect party logos, irregular cancellations or alterations, and the absence of a collation officer’s signature.

Engage INEC

To guard against manipulated election results, always check the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), which provides real-time updates and shows the number of polling units, wards and constituencies whose results have been uploaded.

You can also verify results through INEC’s official communication channels, including its social media handles.

Engage news outlets

Reputable news outlets are usually privy to any development that arises during the election process, including the announcement of results. Via their channels, online and offline, they update the public on when the election results are collated and announced by the returning officer. They also give a breakdown of these results.

Engage fact-checking organisations

Fact-checking organisations play a crucial role in identifying and debunking false claims about the electoral process, including fabricated election results. They publish their findings on their websites and social media platforms.

Reporter: Cole Praise

Editor: Bamas Victoria & Simbiat Bakare