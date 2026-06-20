LIVE-CHECK: Ekiti 2026 governorship election

By Nigerian Fact-checkers’ Coalition.

The Ekiti State 2026 Governorship Election kicked off Saturday morning as voters cast their ballots to elect the next governor for the Southwestern Nigerian state.



Our team of journalists, researchers, fact-checkers, social media monitors, editors, and OSINT experts are on the ground at the Nigerian Fact-checkers’ Coalition’s (NFC) Election Situation Rooms to debunk election-related misinformation and disinformation content targeted at causing voter apathy, inciting violence or influencing the outcome of the gubernatorial poll.

Do you have an election-related claim you want us to fact-check?

Share with the NFC via WhatsApp here.