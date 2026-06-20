LIVE-CHECK: Ekiti 2026 governorship election

By Nigerian Fact-checkers’ Coalition.
The Ekiti State 2026 Governorship Election kicked off Saturday morning as voters cast their ballots to elect the next governor for the Southwestern Nigerian state.
Our team of journalists, researchers, fact-checkers, social media monitors, editors, and OSINT experts are on the ground at the Nigerian Fact-checkers’ Coalition’s (NFC) Election Situation Rooms to debunk election-related misinformation and disinformation content targeted at causing voter apathy, inciting violence or influencing the outcome of the gubernatorial poll.
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CLAIM 1
An X user shared a video claiming unrest in Isan-Ekiti after a man was shot dead ahead of the election.
FINDINGS:
Abayomi Shogunle, Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, confirmed there was unrest on the eve of the election. He claimed it was the result of a football match in the community, not election-related. Observers deployed by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) confirmed that a bus which conveyed police officers from Abuja to Ekiti, two tippers, and the police station were burnt down. While there was unrest, Police and other sources said that it was unrelated to the election.
VERDICT: PARTLY CORRECT
SOURCE: Ekiti State Police and CJID Election Observers.
DATE: June 20, 2026.
FACT CHECK AUTHOR: Sunday Awosoro
EDITORS: Kemi Busari and Simbiat Bakare