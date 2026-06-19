Pre-election LIVE-CHECK for Ekiti 2026 governorship election

AHEAD of the Ekiti State 2026 Governorship Election slated for tomorrow, June 20, our team of journalists, researchers, fact-checkers, social media monitors, editors, and OSINT experts are on ground at the Nigerian Fact-checkers’ Coalition’s (NFC) Election Situation Rooms. We are ready to debunk election-related misinformation and disinformation content targeted at causing voter apathy, inciting violence or influencing the outcome of gubernatorial poll.

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CLAIM 1

Roundoff News, a news blog, has claimed (archived) that the Zenith Labour Party candidate, Victor Adetunji, has stepped down and endorsed the incumbent Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

FINDINGS

The Nigerian Fact-Checkers’ Coalition (NFC) spoke with Yahaya Makama, the National Secretary of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). Makama confirmed the claim to be true but noted that the ZLP was not consulted before the candidate, Victor Adetunji, stepped down and endorsed Oyebanji.

“We didn’t endorse it here, and at the national level. We don’t know anything, as far as we are concerned. We are not aware of it, and we don’t endorse it. He did it without the consent of the national level.”

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Makama added that the candidate’s action is the reason the party took action against its state chairperson, and the party does not endorse the All Progressives Congress candidate.

Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, also confirmed Adetunji stepped down and has shown support for Oyebanji.

VERDICT: CORRECT

SOURCE: Yahaya Makama, ZLP National Secretary and Chief Press Secretary to Ekiti State governor, Yinka Oyebode.

DATE: June 18, 2026

FACT CHECK AUTHOR: Muktar Balogun

EDITORS: Lois Ugbede, Opeyemi Kehinde, and Simbiat Bakare.