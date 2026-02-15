El-Rufai demands explanation from NSA over toxic chemical procurement

FORMER Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has written to the Office of the National Security Adviser seeking clarification over the reported procurement of about 10 kilograms of thallium sulphate, a highly toxic chemical substance.

In the letter dated January 30, 2026, and addressed to the National Security Adviser in Abuja, El-Rufai said the information, allegedly linked to the opposition leadership, raised serious public safety and accountability concerns.

He noted that thallium salts are tightly controlled due to their extreme toxicity and urged authorities to disclose key details surrounding the purchase, including the intended use, supplier identity, quantity and concentration, storage arrangements, and regulatory oversight.

The former governor also requested clarity on whether the chemical was imported under appropriate defence or chemical permits and if any public health risk assessments had been carried out to mitigate potential dangers.

He asked for clarity on “the total quantity and specific form or concentration being procured or already procured, the storage and security arrangements for the material upon arrival, the regulatory oversight and coordination in place with NAFDAC, NCDC, and relevant public-health and environmental agencies.

“Whether any public-health risk assessments or hazard-mitigation plans have been developed, given the compound’s extreme toxicity.”

He said conflicting reports surrounding sensitive procurements could erode public trust if not openly addressed by relevant authorities.

Recall that El-Rufai is facing backlash over his claim that the phone of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, was bugged.

Aides of the President and politicians, including former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as well as legal practitioners and security experts, called for El-Rufai’s probe over the claim, arguing that his confession on national television was sufficient grounds for prosecution.

El-Rufai, who appeared on Arise TV on Friday, disclosed that he learnt of an alleged plan to arrest him upon his return to the country on Thursday through a leaked conversation from the NSA’s phone.

“Ribadu made the call because we listened to their calls. The government thinks that they’re the only ones that listen to calls. But we also have our ways. He made the call. He gave the order that they should arrest me,” he said.