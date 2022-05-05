- Advertisement -
35.7 C
Abuja

Elon Musk rolls in new investors to fund Twitter deal – SEC filing

Featured News
Amos ABBA
elon musk
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

BINANCE, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges has joined a cohort of 18 investors that plan to support Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid to complete the takeover of Twitter.

This was disclosed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing published on Thursday, which shows that Musk has secured a total of $7.14 billion.

Other co-investors involved in the acquisition include major crypto industry players like Sequoia Capital Fund and Fidelity Management and Research Company.

READ ALSO:

Twitter sale: Jack Dorsey admits his ‘biggest fail’

Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition raises concerns over free speech

Twitter closer to accepting $43 billion bid from Elon Musk

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk canvasses price cut, dogecoin payment option for Twitter Blue subscribers

Musk had said that he would fund the deal in part with a $12.5 billion loan against his shares in Tesla, the electric vehicle company he runs.

As a result of the new equity commitments, Musk said he was reducing the size of that loan against Tesla shares to $6.25 billion from $12.5 billion.

Other major investors are Larry Ellison, the Oracle co-founder, who is investing $1 billion, Sequoia has pledged $800 million and Qatar Holding, a sovereign wealth fund, is contributing $375 million.

Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Abdulaziz Alsaud, who is already an investor in Twitter, has pledged to buy 34,948,975 shares, worth around $1.7 billion.

The Prince said on April 14 that Musk’s bid for Twitter, which works out at $54.20 per share, comes close to the “intrinsic value” of the company given its “growth prospects.”

- Advertisement -

The new funds will give investors confidence that the deal will close, as a number of investors are betting against the likelihood, given the amount of capital that Musk may personally be on the hook for, along with his unpredictable nature.

The deal is not set to close for three to six months, and Musk must pay a $1 billion breakup fee if his financing falls apart.

Twitter’s stock is currently trading at around $50 per stock.

The Tesla CEO had suggested that Twitter get rid of advertising, have an open-source algorithm and do more to emphasise free speech principles, among other changes.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

2023: Osinbajo picks APC presidential forms

VICE PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest...
Crime

Court sentences man to death by hanging over murder of Ekiti monarch

A MAN identified as Stephen Omoniyi has been sentenced to death by hanging for the...
News

Celebrities’ endorsement, greed, others facilitated Nigerians’ N300bn loss to Ponzi schemes in 5 years

Public endorsement of Ponzi schemes by Nigerian celebrities, greed and poor financial investment knowledge...
Featured News

2023: Amosun joins presidential race, unfolds two pillars agenda

Former Ogun State governor and Senator representing Ogun Central Ibikunle Amosun on Thursday officially...
News

South-West SDP warns INEC against recognising suspended national chairman, secretary

THE South-West chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has warned the Independent National...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Amosun joins presidential race, unfolds two pillars agenda
Next articleCelebrities’ endorsement, greed, others facilitated Nigerians’ N300bn loss to Ponzi schemes in 5 years

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.