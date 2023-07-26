29.1 C
Abuja
HomeFeatured News
Featured News

Emefiele: DSS reacts to fight with NCoS, says it did not break any law

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN
File photo of DSS operatives

Related

THE Department of State Service (DSS) has denied any wrongdoing following the rearrest of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele after he was granted a bail by a federal high court.

Emefiele was arrested minutes after he was granted bail by the Lagos high court in Ikoyi, on Tuesday, July 25.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 26 by its spokesman Peter Afunanya, the DSS said it has not broken any laws in the way it is handling Emefiele’s case.

This reaction came in response to widespread public outcry following the faceoff between operatives of the DSS and Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) on Tuesday.

The ICIR had reported the physical altercation between operatives of the DSS and NCoS in front of the courtroom where the suspended CBN governor was arraigned.

The two agencies clashed over the custody of the suspended CBN boss, who pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned over gun possession charges. The court had after granting Emefiele bail, ordered his remand in the custody of the NCoS, pending when he meets the bail conditions.

But the DSS, which held Emefiele since it arrested him, overpowered the NCoS operatives and rearrested the suspended apex bank governor.

Many Nigerians, particularly on Twitter, showed their displeasure over the incident, describing it as a ‘show of shame’.

Reacting to the development in a statement, the DSS alleged that there is a ‘sinister plot’ to discredit its leadership.

The Service insisted that it did not break any law.

“For emphasis, the DSS has not broken any laws in handling the Emefiele case despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary. The Service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership. In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and high sense of discipline,” the statement said.

The DSS further described the incident as unfortunate, noting that it has a high respect the judiciary.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    “The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS. The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference.

    “The Service has tremendous respect for the judiciary as an arm and institution of government and will not go out of its way to undermine it. The DSS recognises the judiciary as a critical component in nation building, national development and security management. Also, the Service has robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies including the NCoS.”

    The DSS further said it has initiated detailed investigations into the matter, vowing to undertake disciplinary actions against the officers involved. 

    “While noting that the personnel from both agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, the Service has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter. This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward.”

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    NLC threatens strike over subsidy removal, gives 7 days notice

    THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over...
    World News

    Tinubu condemns attempted coup in Niger, calls for President’s release

    THE Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and President of...
    Education

     Federal universities still tuition-free — Presidency

    THE Nigerian government has explained that federal universities in the country are still tuition-free The Special...
    Environment

    Insecurity has affected three national parks – but that is not the greatest threat to wildlife conservation in Nigeria

    Andrew Dunn is the Director of Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Nigeria, based in Cross River State....
    Health

    You’ve lost someone you love: 4 signs you may need to seek grief counselling

    By Stephen Asatsa, Catholic University of Eastern Africa GRIEF is a natural response to losing...

    Most Read

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Presidential poll: Tribunal rejects live broadcast of proceedings

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Nigerian banks, Afrexim, others provided 50% debt finance for $18.5bn Dangote refinery project –...

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Tribunal: APC, Tinubu oppose moves to merge Atiku, Obi’s petitions

    Tribunal adjourns Atiku’s petition over INEC’s refusal to provide materials

    Lagos govt demolishes 13 illegal buildings along airport road

    Tinubu sworn in as President of Nigeria

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    NLC threatens strike over subsidy removal, gives 7 days notice

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.