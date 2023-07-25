28.1 C
Abuja
HomeFeatured News
Featured News

DSS rearrests Emefiele after faceoff with prison officials

Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE
Godwin emefiele and dss
Godwin Emefiele

Related

SUSPENDED governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele was on Tuesday, July 25, rearrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), minutes after he was arraigned and granted bail by a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Emefiele was rearrested within the premises of the court.

The development followed a physical altercation between operatives of the DSS and Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The fight occurred in front of the courtroom where the suspended CBN governor was arraigned.

The prison officials fled the Ikoyi, Lagos, Federal High Court grounds shortly after the altercation. 

The ICIR earlier reported on Tuesday, July 25, that the Federal High Court in Lagos granted bail to Emefiele after he was arraigned over charges relating to alleged possession.

The court, presided by Nicholas Oweibo released Emefiele on a N20 million bail bond, with one surety in like sum.

The former apex bank chief was arraigned on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Emefiele was brought to the court by the DSS officials at 09:21 am.

A former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president Joseph Daudu led Emefiele’s legal team.

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria chief pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

After the plea, Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the court that his client had been in detention for weeks. 

Daudu also informed the court that the bail application has been filed and served on the prosecution.

Dauda requested that Emefiele be released on bail on self-recognition, stating that the accused person had satisfied all requirements for the application to be ready for hearing.

He said the court’s file contained the proof of service authorised by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Dauda pleaded with the court to consider the bail request and end what he regarded as the DSS’ abuse of his client.

However, opposing the bail application, the Federal Government’s lawyer,, who is the Deputy Director of Prosecution (DDP), told the judge that she had “not been given the bail application,” adding, “As I stand here, I have not set eyes on it.”

The judge rejected the Federal Government’s argument that Emefiele posed a flight risk, saying the government had not presented any evidence to support its assertion.

The bail requirement included producing a surety with landed property within the court’s Ikoyi, Lagos, jurisdiction, the deposit of his passport, and providing a civil servant of level 16 or higher to complete bail.

A High Court in Abuja on July 14 nullified the arrest, detention and interrogation of Emefiele by the DSS.

The court, presided by Bello Kawu, ordered Emefiele’s release and described his arrest and detention as illegal.

Kawu, delivering judgment, held that the arrest, detention and interrogation of the former CBN governor violated the subsisting decision and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/41/2022.

The court also granted an injunction restraining the security agencies, particularly the DSS, from interfering with his personal liberty and freedom of movement or taking other steps against him.

The judgment came barely 24 hours after another High Court in Abuja had ordered the release of the suspended CBN governor.

The DSS on Thursday, July 13, said it had filed charges against Emefiele.

This came more than a month after the secret service took Emefiele into custody on June 10.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    The ICIR reported that the DSS confirmed the arrest of Emefiele, whom President Bola Tinubu had suspended on June 9.

    Tinubu suspended Emefiele with immediate effect and directed him to hand over the affairs of the CBN to the deputy governor, operations directorate, Folashodun Shonubi.

    Emefiele’s suspension was announced in a statement released on June 9 by Willie Bassey, director of information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

    The DSS did not state or give any reason for Emefiele’s arrest.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Oil and Gas

    We’ll recover $9bn gas flaring fines from erring companies – Reps

    THE House of Representatives has resolved to recover the over $9 billion gas flaring...
    Judiciary

    Former CBN governor Emefiele arraigned, granted N20m bail

    THE Federal High Court in Lagos has granted bail to the suspended Central Bank...
    Featured News

    43% of Nigerian children involved in child labour -FG

    FORTY-THREE per cent of Nigerian children between five and eleven years of age are...
    News

    DataPro hosts webinar to dissect challenges, opportunities in infrastructure development

    CREDIT rating agency, DataPro Limited, is set to host the 2023 international rating webinar...
    Agriculture

    FG revives river basin development, mobilises $500m for food security 

    IN a bid to enhance food production and improve citizens' livelihoods, the Nigerian government...

    Most Read

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Cancer: NAFDAC begins tests on Indomie noodles

    How true is the claim that drinking pineapple with hot water cures cancer?

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    First cargo from $18bn Dangote refinery to arrive market in August

    Why UniAbuja charges N225,000 for medical students, N82,000 for Arts — VC

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    I will sign “not too young to run” bill −seven key things Buhari said...

    Manufacturer debunks cancer-causing substance claims in indomie products

    Mercy, my friend, my devoted companion. Adieu

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    We’ll recover $9bn gas flaring fines from erring companies – Reps

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.