Emergency Rule: Fubara to engage ‘relevant institutions’, harps on peace

FOLLOWING President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, the suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged citizens to remain peaceful while he engages relevant institutions to sustain democratic governance in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 19, Fubara, whose tenure has been marred by a prolonged political crisis, defended his administration’s actions, emphasising his commitment to the rule of law.

He noted that his government had worked to maintain peace and security in the state, even in the face of opposition from members of the State House of Assembly.

He blamed the state lawmakers for frustrating his efforts to broker peace and progress, adding that since Tinubu’s first intervention and the recent Supreme Court ruling, his government ensured the right thing was done.

“Furthermore, we moved swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement immediately we received the certified true copy of the judgement to return the state to normalcy.

“These steps were taken not for personal gains but to foster peace, unity and stability in our dear state. Unfortunately, at every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly frustrated our efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult.

“Our priorities remained the security of lives and property and advancing the well-being and prosperity of Rivers people,” he said.

While Fubara did not directly acknowledge his suspension or the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as the new sole administrator of the state, he reaffirmed his commitment to constitutional order and the rule of law, vowing to navigate the crisis with “wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process.”

“At this critical time, I urge all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive.

“We have always been a resilient people, and we will face this situation with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process,” he added.

Fubara’s statement came after Tinubu dramatically suspended him, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the state lawmakers.

On Tuesday, March 18, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, citing threats to governance and public order. As part of the directive, he suspended Fubara’s government and the State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

Tinubu blamed the governor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for allowing the political crisis in the state to escalate.

He particularly criticised Fubara for failing to take action after an oil facility was blown up in the state on Tuesday night.

He said nearly 24 hours after the explosion, the suspended governor failed to contact him.

In their place, the president appointed retired Navy chief Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator to take charge of the state’s affairs. The declaration, however, did not affect the judiciary, which the president said remained functional under constitutional provisions.

The declaration of emergency in Rivers State followed a huge explosion that rocked a section of the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo Community, Gonna Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday, March 17.

Many Nigerians see the explosion as a new twist to the political quagmire in the state.

The ICIR reports that the crisis in Rivers had been brewing since 2023, with an intense power struggle between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

The rift led to a bitter fight for control of the State House of Assembly, with lawmakers splitting into factions. The crisis climaxed on Monday, March 17, when the House of Assembly served Fubara, and his deputy, Odu, a notice of gross misconduct, which could lead to their impeachment.

The House members claimed the accusation was in tandem with the Nigerian constitution.

The lawmakers accused Fubara of misusing public funds, obstructing the Assembly, and making unauthorised appointments without proper screening and confirmation.

Others include the withholding of lawmakers’ salaries, allowances, and seizure of salaries of the Assembly’s clerk, Emeka Amadi.