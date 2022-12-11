33.1 C
Abuja

Emir of Kano charges security agencies to do more on crime prevention

News
Raji Olatunji
Operatives of the FCT police command
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has charged the security agencies, including the Nigerian Police, to put more efforts into preventing crime in Kano State.

The Emir, who was represented by the Walin Kano, Bashir Mahe, gave the charge on Saturday, December 10 during a courtesy visit by the newly posted commissioner of police to his palace.

The new Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda, stated that his purpose for the visit to the royal palace was to introduce himself to the emir.

Dauda also said it was to seek prayers, cooperation, and fatherly advice to effectively safeguard Kano State.

The Emir urged police officers and other security agents to operate with the fear of God and work diligently according to the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Police Act, 2020.

He also urged them to respect human rights and the rule of law,  and work according to international best practices.

Pledging his support, he said, “We assure you of the support, prayers, and assistance of all the traditional institutions across the state.”

- Advertisement -

 

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

I was not informed of the demolition – Anambra victim cries out

THE owner of a demolished building in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Osita Obi,...
Conflict and Security

Two killed in Ondo communal clash

TWO persons were killed at the weekend in a communal clash in Odigbo Local...
News

FCTA to establish zonal offices on land racketeering

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it would establish zonal offices to curb...
News

Presidential Power Project Initiative: First set of transformers delivered – FG

THE Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliu, said the first set of power transformers in...
Conflict and Security

The US remains Nigeria’s partner in fight against insurgency – Consul General

THE United States Consul-General in Lagos, Will Stevens, has reiterated that his country remains...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
I was not informed of the demolition – Anambra victim cries out

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.