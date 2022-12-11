Emir of Kano charges security agencies to do more on crime prevention

THE Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has charged the security agencies, including the Nigerian Police, to put more efforts into preventing crime in Kano State.

The Emir, who was represented by the Walin Kano, Bashir Mahe, gave the charge on Saturday, December 10 during a courtesy visit by the newly posted commissioner of police to his palace.

The new Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda, stated that his purpose for the visit to the royal palace was to introduce himself to the emir.

Dauda also said it was to seek prayers, cooperation, and fatherly advice to effectively safeguard Kano State.

The Emir urged police officers and other security agents to operate with the fear of God and work diligently according to the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Police Act, 2020.

He also urged them to respect human rights and the rule of law, and work according to international best practices.

Pledging his support, he said, “We assure you of the support, prayers, and assistance of all the traditional institutions across the state.”

