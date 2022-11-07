Kano skit makers to be flogged 20 strokes of cane for calling Ganduje ‘corrupt’

TWO skit makers in Kano State, Uniquepikin and Nazifi Muhammed, are to be flogged 20 strokes of the cane for describing the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje as ‘corrupt’.

The order was given by the state magistrate court presided over by Aminu Gabari on Monday.

The ICIR gathered that the duo had made a viral skit video depicting Ganduje as a corrupt politician who sold every available public plot of land in the state.

“This is a chapter that is talking about Ganduje. And who is this Ganduje? He is a husband to an influential woman and a father to an Arabian. And he is also from Kano State. The qualities of this Ganduje are as follows: He is a governor that loves to sleep,” they said.

“But he has become a suspect in the eyes of the people of Kano. To say a few of his qualities and talents, whenever he sees a piece of land in Kano he is definitely going to take his share. To explain this further, it is either he makes it available for sale or sells it off completely, but in the end, something questionable must occur.”

They were arrested and subsequently arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and defamation of character of the governor.

The two TikTokers were remanded in prison after they pleaded guilty to the charge while the case was adjourned for sentencing.

- Advertisement -

In his ruling, the judge ordered the convicts to pay the sum of N10,000 as fine and to also sweep the premises of the court for 30 days.

The magistrate also ordered that the skit makers be given 20 strokes of the cane each.