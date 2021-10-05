30.1 C
EFCC arrest Ganduje’s wife over fraud allegation

Vincent Ufuoma
Hafsat Ganduje

1min read

WIFE of Kano State Governor Hafsat Ganduje has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of bribery and fraud.

According to Premium Times, Hafsat was arrested on Monday evening after refusing to honour the invitation of the agency on September 13 upon invitation.

She was arrested by the EFCC following a petition by her son Abdulazeez Ganduje for corruptly using family power and status for personal enrichment.

Abdulazeez, in his petition, had stated that he was approached by a property developer to help facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of United States dollars and at least N35 million as ‘facilitation commission.’

He was said to have paid the money to his mother.

“But three months later, the property developer discovered that the plots of land he wanted and had paid for had been allocated to other buyers. He then requested to be refunded,” a source was quoted to have said.

The Ganduje family is not new to scandal. In 2018, her husband Abdullahi Ganduje was seen in a viral video tucking wads of dollars into his ‘bariga.’ The money was said to be part of bribes and kickbacks from a contractor in the state.

Despite evidence, the governor was seen saying earlier this year that the video was cloned. He vowed to deal with those behind it, especially the Publisher of Daily Nigerian Jafaar Jafaar, who had first published it.

“We will deal with those behind the fake videos aimed at tarnishing my image,” he said.

“No doubt the video is fake and we are on an underground plans and investigation which we will not reveal. But I assure you the video is fake and those behind it will be put to shame.

“It is a lie and nothing of that nature ever happened. It was just a set up plan to stop me from contesting election and I have contested, they wanted to stop me from winning election and I have won. But that is not the big issue, the big one is we will deal with them.

 

“Even your picture can be tampered with to show you doing something with your hand or head and you know it’s possible. People always tend to believe falsehood.”

