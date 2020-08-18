Blasphemy: Shari’a Council urges Kano to execute death sentence passed on singer

THE Supreme Council for Shari’a in Nigeria has urged Kano State Government to ensure the execution of the death penalty pronounced on Yahaya Sharif by a Sharia Court for committing blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

According to NAN, this was contained in a statement signed by Nafi’u Baba-Ahmad, the Council’s Secretary-General, on Tuesday.

The Council urged Kano State Government to ignore sentiments and ensure that the sentence of Sharif is carried out, adding that it will serve as a deterrent to others.

“The calls by some so-called human rights groups to pardon the culprit should not deter the State Government from doing the right thing,” Baba-Ahmad said.

“This case is purely an Islamic affair, in consonance with the religion, culture and wishes of not only the people of Kano, but the majority of the population of Nigeria who are Muslims.”

Baba-Ahmad said the Council emphatically reminded all Nigerians especially the secular human rights groups that the judgement was in line with the Supreme Court judgement.

The judgment which was delivered by Aliyu Kani, the judge who presided over the case at the Kano Upper Shari’a Court, sentenced Sharif, 22, to death by hanging.

The young musician was accused of committing blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad in a song he shared on WhatsApp in March 2020.

He was convicted based on Section 382 (b) of Kano penal code of 2000.

While the Supreme Council for Shari’a is calling for the execution to be carried out, human rights group have frowned and spoken against it.

The Amnesty International had said that the conviction of Sharif was close to a grotesque imitation of the way the justice system was supposed to operate, demanding that the musician be released.

“This is a travesty of justice. There are serious concerns about the fairness of his trial; and the framing of the charges against him based on his music.

“Furthermore the imposition of the death penalty following an unfair trial violates the right to life. Yahaya Sharif-Aminu must be released immediately and unconditionally,” Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International Nigeria Country Director said.